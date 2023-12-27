Now that Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom have been released in theaters, speculation seems to be correct and the DCU is going through the back door with the worst box office in the universe, but there is hope for Jason Momoa

In the ever-changing DC cinematic universe, the rumors about Jason Momoa playing Lobo have resurfaced strongly, especially after the lukewarm reception of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” After the release of this sequel, which raised less than $40 million Opening over a long weekend, speculation about Momoa's future in the DCU (DC Universe) has taken a new turn.

The connection between Aquaman and Lobo

Jason Momoa, known for his role as Aquaman, could be closing this chapter in his career. Despite previously hinting at his interest in continuing to play Arthur Curry, depending on public reception to the new Aquaman movie, the mixed reviews and low box office they seem to signal the end of his era as king of Atlantis. In this context, the rumors about his possible role as Lobo gain strength.

A comment from Natalia Safran, wife of DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, has fanned the flames of speculation. Responding to an image of Momoa with the Safrans, where a fan expressed his desire to see “Lobo,” Natalia commented: “You already know.” This has led some fans to think that Momoa may have already been cast in the role. Additionally, James Gunn, another co-CEO of DC Studios, has shown interest in the character by “liking” fan art of Momoa as Lobo on Instagram.

Momoa and his bond with Lobo

Interestingly, Momoa revealed in an interview with Fandango that he originally believed he was going to audition for the role of Lobo when Zack Snyder invited him to participate in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Although he ended up being Aquaman, Momoa has always felt that Lobo would be the perfect role for him, showing his enthusiasm for the possibility. However, he clarified that still has not been officially contacted to play the character.

Rumors about Lobo in the DCU are not new, but with recent events and subtle clues on social media, the possibility of seeing Momoa in this role seems more tangible. Although there are no official confirmations yet, the fan community is expectant at the possibility of such an interesting addition to the DC cinematic universe.

The characters that Jason Momoa could play beyond Lobo

In the world of superhero cinema, especially in the vast universe of DC Comics, the diversity and richness of characters provide a wide range of opportunities for an actor of the caliber of Jason Momoa. Beyond Lobo, there are several characters within the DCU who could be a perfect choice for Momoagiven his imposing physical presence and his ability to play charismatic and complex characters.

A character that Momoa could embody in a spectacular way is Hawkman. Known for his fierce nature and history of reincarnations, Hawkman is a warrior with an intimidating presence., ideal for an actor like Momoa. His ability to combine brute force with a rich, mythical history could allow Momoa to explore a deeper, more mystical facet, differentiating himself from his role as Aquaman.

Another intriguing possibility is that Momoa plays a character from the Red Lantern Corps, as Atrocitus. These beings, driven by anger and hatred, would be an interesting turn for Momoa, allowing him to explore a darker and more complex character, full of rage and revenge, far from the traditional heroism of characters like Aquaman.

The leader of the New Gods, Orion

Orionthe son of Darkseid, would be a bold and exciting choice. As a New God, Orion combines brute strength with a noble heart, fighting for justice while battling his violent nature. This role would allow Momoa to show a broader acting scope, exploring the duality of a character divided between his heritage and her ideals.

Finally, Jason Momoa could give life to Vandal Savage, an immortal villain who has been a constant threat throughout DC history. This role would allow Momoa to explore a character with a unique perspective and sense of history, differentiating himself from conventional heroic roles.

These options highlight the Jason Momoa's versatility as an actor, offering opportunities to explore different facets within the DC Comics universe, from noble heroes and complex anti-heroes to immortal villains with rich and deep histories. With each character, Momoa would have the opportunity to leave a distinctive mark on the DCU, expanding her repertoire and surprising fans of the superhero world.