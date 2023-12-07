Suara.com – Accor Greater Jakarta visited the Suara.com office for a friendly visit as well as holding a batik making workshop in collaboration with Batik Koja on Thursday (7/12/2023). Batik Koja is a batik producer from North Jakarta.

Batik training begins with providing material about batik. Then it was continued with batik making by the workshop participants who were Suara.com employees.

From this batik training, Batik Koja selected the three best batik works. The three selected participants received prizes presented by Accor.

As is known, batik is Indonesia’s intangible cultural heritage which has been recognized by UNESCO since 2009.