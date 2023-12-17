Bove and Pisilli in Roma, Bonfanti in Atalanta, but also Miretti (Juve) Simic (Milan), Gineitis (Toro): before we envied the foreign clubs that let young people play, now

Italian football is changing its mind: another mentality, another vision. Maybe it's an illusion, but maybe not. Let's hope it isn't. We hope – truly – that Serie A will finally become the terrain in which to cultivate young or very young footballers. There are many examples from the last few months, and even from the last few days. Among the most recent: Pisilli, born in 2004, who scored the 3-0 goal for Roma in the Europa League while alongside him run Pagano (2004) and Mannini (2006) in addition to the now experienced – so to speak – Zalewski and Bove, both 2002. And again: Bonfanti (2003) who doubles for Atalanta in Poland, in a team which also includes his peers Del Lungo, De Nipoti and Cissé plus Palestra (2005) and Mendicino (2006).

the cause

You will say: Mourinho and Gasperini built young teams because those two matches didn't count for anything (at the start Atalanta's match was useless for the standings, after a few minutes Roma's match also became useless). Not only that: these guys have space because there are many injured players in every team; they have many broken ones, the Giallorossi and the Bergamo players but also Milan, for example, and Juventus itself, decimated with injured and disqualified players. All true, no one denies either one thing or the other: if Thursday's European meetings had had a different weight, Mouth and Gasp would hardly have been so casual in their use of young people; if so many players didn't break down, the spaces for aspiring champions would be reduced. But here we do not want, nor must we, investigate the causes, the reasons that create situations favorable to the throwing of children. Let's look at the effects instead.

the effects

Young people, used frequently, have the opportunity to shine and gain important experiences. In short, they grow and perhaps reach levels of performance and reliability that you would never have expected. Bove, for example, should have gone to a mid-lower club in the summer to be able to play with greater continuity. What blocked Roma's plans was the feeling that it could also be useful to Mou, given the ease with which the Giallorossi midfielders suffer physical problems of varying degrees (from Aouar to Renato Sanches, up to captain Pellegrini). Today Bove is demonstrating that, at twenty-one, he can be a starter, or at least a… semi-starter, in an ambitious team like Roma. The cause doesn't matter, already. The effects count: Friedkin's club now has assets to bet on, it is no coincidence that they renewed his contract just yesterday.

on the right path

Roma and Atalanta are not isolated cases; Mourinho and Gasperini are not the only coaches to launch the boys. Milan even sent a fifteen-year-old, Camarda, onto the field and tomorrow they will almost certainly have one of Simic or Bartesaghi start in mid-defense. Juve has long included the boys arriving from Next Gen, from Fagioli to Miretti, to their little brothers, on a permanent basis in Allegri's group. And then there are – among others – Kayode at Fiorentina and Gineitis at Torino, precious guys who are carving out space for themselves in important teams. It is impossible to say today how many of them will become champions. They are not phenomena like Bellingham, or predestined like Zaire-Emery, but there are very few guys like these two in the whole world. However, ours have important potential, they just need to be put in a position to grow well: educated and protected, but also empowered. They certainly shouldn't be sent into battle, but on the field, that's where they should be sent. There was an era, not short and not distant, in which we looked at the big foreign clubs with envy mixed with anger: but why do they throw in young people and not us? Maybe they had better ones, maybe they simply had more courage. There is the feeling that now we too have taken that (straight) path even though the team that leads the table, Inter, is the oldest in Serie A. But let's say it slowly, because maybe someone will have second thoughts and send the boys back to play in the spring.

