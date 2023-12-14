On Thursday the European Council, the body that brings together the leaders of the 27 member countries of the European Union, he announced which will start negotiations for the accession of Ukraine and Moldova. The decision was approved unanimously by representatives of 26 countries: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who had always said he was against it, left the room during the discussion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated the announcement, writing on X (Twitter) that it is “a victory for Ukraine and for all of Europe”.

This is a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires, and strengthens. https://t.co/zk44CeL5Ui — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodymyr Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) December 14, 2023

Ukraine and Moldova had applied to join the European Union following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and the union granted them official candidate status in June. Last November the Commission recommended the start of negotiations. Now the European Council has decided that the procedure can actually begin.

It's an important development for Ukraine, which has been fighting the Russian invasion for nearly two years. However, its counteroffensive has been proceeding slowly for months, the country is in serious economic difficulty and the enormous aid received so far from the United States could end soon, also due to the political divisions that animate the US Congress.

In any case, the road to formalizing the possible accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the European Union is still long: the two countries will have to demonstrate that they meet some fundamental criteria, including respect for democracy, human rights , fundamental freedoms and the rule of law. There are also economic criteria to be respected, such as the presence of a free and competitive market economy. Once all the necessary checks have been completed, the European Commission will have to give an initial evaluation, and the membership will have to be approved by the European Parliament and all 27 member states, unanimously. Only at that point will the leaders of the countries involved be able to sign the accession treaties, which in turn will have to be ratified by all member states.

The assessment of the suitability of a candidate country is a process that can last more than a decade, depending on the extent of the necessary reforms and the internal politics of the Union. It is possible, however, that especially in the case of Ukraine the European Union decides to speed up the process: the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that a first report will be published as early as March 2024.

At the moment the only country openly opposed to Ukraine's entry into the European Union is Hungary: shortly after the European Council vote Orbán wrote on Facebook that it was a “wrong” choice, to which Hungary “he doesn't want to participate.” Orbán is also the only one of the 27 European leaders to oppose the approval of a new tranche of aid for Ukraine of 50 billion euros, including loans and interest at subsidized rates, which should be added to the European multiannual budget for the period between 2021 and 2027. These are fundamental economic resources for Ukraine, which would allow it to avoid bankruptcy and continue to defend itself from the Russian invasion.

For weeks, European leaders and officials have been trying to convince Orbán to change his mind. On Thursday, for example, the European Commission announced that it had released around 10 billion euros of the so-called “cohesion funds” for Hungary, the disbursement of which had been suspended a year ago accusing the government of having created a political, economic and an extremely corrupt and illiberal judiciary.

