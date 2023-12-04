Observers describe this edition of the United Nations Climate Conference as a turning point in the history of confronting climate change, as it achieved an early victory on its first day, with delegations agreeing to a long-awaited decision, which is to operate the “Loss and Damage” Fund to compensate the countries most affected by climate change. .

Bueno said that the European Union is present at the highest level at “Cop28,” as European Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will attend the leaders’ summit.

Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra will also lead the European Union “Cop28” negotiating team, in addition to the participation of 8 other European Union commissioners in various sessions, along with a delegation of high-level officials from various European Union departments, according to Bueno.

He pointed out that the European Union will also host more than 90 side events on the most pressing climate issues, considering that this reflects the importance that the bloc attaches to this occasion, and the necessity of mobilizing efforts to combat climate change.

Issue priorities

The European Union spokesman identified the priorities of issues from the European point of view during the current edition of the Conference of the Parties, at a number of points, saying:

We will be at the forefront of negotiations to demonstrate the EU’s strong commitment to the green transition and to encourage our partners to take an ambitious approach. Member States highlight the importance of significantly scaling up global climate ambition to keep the 1.5°C target achievable, in line with the Paris Agreement, especially as NDCs and their updates are currently insufficient to achieve the target. All parties should have reviewed their contributions and strengthened or supplemented their long-term strategies for low-GHG development, and in particular, major economies should have strengthened the ambition of their NDCs and updated their long-term strategies by including a net-zero emissions target. We have presented an updated EU contribution that would enable the bloc to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030. The EU will push for a phase-out of fossil fuels and to promote a decarbonising global energy system in 2030, and we will need to Help develop technologies to capture emissions. With the presidency of COP28, we will launch the Global Pledge on Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency. The goal will be to triple the installed renewable energy capacity and double the energy efficiency rate by 2030.

Adaptation efforts

Regarding the role of the European Union in supporting the rights of developing countries to confront climate change, Bueno said that progress must be made on the global goal related to adaptation, and therefore the Union will call on all parties to make greater efforts towards adaptation in all sectors.

In addition, the European Union intends to increase efforts to mobilize financing to support climate action, according to its spokesman.

He added: “European Union countries are committed to mobilizing $100 billion annually to help developing countries deal with the consequences of climate change. We expect to achieve this goal in 2023 for the first time.”

In 2022, the EU contributed €28.5 billion to public climate finance.

Losses and damages

Bueno noted that with regard to losses and damages, the European Union will continue to search for effective solutions to meet the needs of developing countries.

The European Union spokesman stressed the commitment to operating the Loss and Damage Fund, adding: “We are ready to lead international contributions to it.”

In the first major progress recorded at COP28, the decision to operate the Climate Loss and Damage Fund was adopted to compensate the countries most affected by climate change, in a positive step towards alleviating tensions related to financing between the countries of the North and South, coinciding with negotiations on fossil fuels.

Several countries have already announced contributions, beginning a series of small pledges that countries hope will amount to a huge sum, including $100 million from the UAE, which is hosting the conference, another $100 million from Germany, and at least $51 million from Britain and 17. $5 million from the United States and $10 million from Japan.

An early breakthrough in establishing the damages fund, which poor countries have demanded for years, may pave the way for other settlements that will be reached during the two-week summit.