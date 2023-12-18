Housing in Spain continues to rise, already exceeding the threshold of 2,000 euros/m2 for the first time since 2008. Among the factors driving this upward trend are the lack of supply, the pressure of demand and high construction costs. . Last August, an increase of 7.2% year-on-year was recorded. According to the Idealista real estate portal, buying a house is more expensive than a year ago in all the autonomous communities, capitals and provinces of the country.

This complex situation has led the European Union to warn Spain that housing prices are overvalued. And a lot.

The warning. European Commission technicians affirm that in two thirds of the EU prices do not correspond to the income level of the population. In their latest report, which you can consult here, they explain that this occurs when prices move away from the salary level of future buyers. And in this sense, they warn that prices continue to increase in countries like Spain and Portugal, despite the fact that they are already overvalued. In the case of Spain, 20% overvalued.

Downward trend (less here). According to the study, housing prices on the continent grew by an average of 9% last year, a small slowdown compared to the previous year due to inflation and the rise in interest rates by the ECB. But while in the countries where the market is most overvalued, such as Luxembourg (up to 60%), the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Sweden, prices have begun to fall, in Spain, Greece or Portugal , continue to rise, something that represents a greater risk.

Why not in Spain? As explained by Enrique Losantos, director of JLL in Spain, one of the largest real estate consultancies in the world, in this article in El Confidencial, the price of housing should correct by 20%-25%, but since there is no supply, it does not go down. . Something similar was suggested in another article by Wouter Thierie, an economist at ING: “House prices in Spain continue to increase, unlike many other countries in the eurozone. Despite the negative impact of the increase in interest rates, real estate demand “remains resilient which, combined with insufficient supply that has failed to reach cruising speed, is driving prices higher.”

That is, while demand continues to rise, supply is very low. And fewer and fewer houses are being built in Spain. The ECB already warned. To the point where the development sector has not managed to even get close to the necessary 150,000 visas needed to satisfy the demand derived from the creation of new homes.

In Spain it is a very profitable asset. On the other hand, and as Brussels comments in its analysis, one of the reasons for this overvaluation (and the increase in demand) in our country is due to the great prospects for real estate investment. Owning a property in Spain is very attractive, especially in urban centers and coastal areas where the impact of tourism is greater because the profitability of short-term rentals is very high.

By cities. Right now, the most expensive region to buy a house is the Balearic Islands (3,987 euros/m2). It is followed by the Community of Madrid (3,139 euros/m2), the Basque Country (2,844 euros/m2) and Catalonia (2,345 euros/m2). On the other hand, the cheapest are Castilla-La Mancha (907 euros/m2), Extremadura (943 euros/m2) and Castilla y León (1,156 euros/m2). Precisely due to this shortage of supply, another study carried out by professionals from Tecnocasa suggests that there is an overvaluation of housing in large markets by individuals with gaps of up to 18%.

In Barcelona, ​​for example, owners ask for a price 18% above the real market value, according to the organization. The same happens in Valencia. In Madrid and Seville the overvaluation is 16%, while in Malaga it is 15%. Lázaro Cubero, director of analysis of the Tecnocasa Group, highlights that it is a growing trend but that it does not respond to logic: “This overvaluation of the property in the current economic context does not make sense, and these properties are the first to suffer a significant reduction with the objective of being in line with the new economic reality”.

Image: Unsplash

