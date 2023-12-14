“Glasgow Smith Kline” indicated in a statement, “The European Commission has approved the sale of “Gemberly” (the trade name for Dostarlimab), which is taken with carboplatin and paclitaxel (chemotherapy) to women with advanced endometrial cancer, if it was newly discovered or recurrent.” .

This decision was made based on a study that showed a positive effect of the treatment in terms of “progression-free survival” of the cancer, that is, the period during which the patient’s cancer does not worsen, and “overall survival.”

Health authorities in other countries, including the United States, had previously approved the sale of “Gimberly” at the end of the summer.

Endometrial cancer usually affects women after menopause, and initially appears in the layer of cells that form the inner lining of the uterus. It is considered one of the most common types of cancer, with the number of cases reaching about ten thousand annually in France.

Although the hope of treatment is relatively better compared to other gynecological cancers, such as the cervix and ovary, it remains a cause of a large number of deaths.