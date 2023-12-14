The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on Thursday that a ruling by the Polish Constitutional Court, which forced a woman to go abroad for an abortion, violated Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights. of man, relating to respect for private and family life.

In Poland, abortion is permitted only in cases of incest, rape or danger to the mother's life. Until 2020 it was also permitted in the case of serious malformations of the fetus, but in October of that year the Constitutional Court eliminated that possibility, judging it to be unconstitutional. The case examined by the ECHR dates back to 2020: approximately 15 weeks after becoming pregnant, the woman discovered that the fetus had a serious genetic anomaly. She booked an abortion, but the entry into force of the Constitutional Court ruling made the procedure illegal in her case. The woman was then forced to have an abortion in another country.

According to the ECHR, the 2020 ruling of the Constitutional Court had a “significant psychological impact” on the woman, forcing her to have an abortion far from her family and loved ones and to pay all the costs independently. In her reasons, the ECHR wrote that the sentence, issued when the woman had already planned to have an abortion, “interfered with her rights”.