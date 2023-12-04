We already have a date for the start of Euro 2024 and confirmation that RTVE will be the one in charge of the broadcast of all parties through their different channels and platforms. On La 1, as usual, we will have the matches that Spain plays in the front row so that all fans can give their support to La Roja and thus achieve a historic victory like those of 1964, 2008 and 2012.

A long-awaited return

For one reason or another, the planets had not aligned for RTVE to once again be in charge of broadcasting the matches of this exciting football competition. The 2020 Euro Cup edition, for example, fell into the hands of Mediaset. But after that edition, a bit atypical, and with Italy as the winner, while Spain came in third place, the competition returns to RTVE.

20 years have passed in which the competition has had different homes. However, everything indicates that 2024 is the perfect year for us to return to watch the tournament matches on La 1. On the one hand, we have the great reason to have a team that is in a state of important glory. On the other hand, RTVE has its streaming platform RTVE Play, which is gaining more and more market share. Because of this, it couldn’t be a better time for football to return.

Starts in June

The first match of the competition will be on June 14 and the last will take place on the 14th of the following month. On RTVE Play, from what it seems according to the website, the matches will be available for viewing until August 31. It will be an intense tournament in which we expect to see a good dose of football from some of the best teams of the moment. Germany, which is the country that holds the competitionis part of group A, while England is in group C and France in group D, which leaves Spain free of the main threats that no team wants to encounter too soon.

Of course, this does not mean that Spain has Italy in its group, which is not news that should be celebrated either. Their two other opponents will be Croatia and Albania, which will possibly guarantee some matches that, if the team maintains its current path, will be enjoyed in a big way. Furthermore, it is very likely that RTVE will wait really high audience levels because of the interest generated by watching football for free. We must not forget that the game against Georgia in November, in which they scored three goals, had the most watched minute of the month in all of DTT.

Before the competition begins in June, in the month of March it will be the turn to enjoy two friendly matches included within the tournament. It will be a good time to check the state of form in which the squad is and also to see if Luis de la Fuente’s decisions with the calls they manage to give so much effect as they have had until now. In the end, the big objective will be to go as far as possible in Euro 2024 and maintain the prestige that the team has, which we must not forget is that it currently holds the title of champion of the UEFA Nations League.

For RTVE, possibly, if the results are better than what Spain did the last time it was responsible for broadcasting the matches in 2004, it will be enough. At that time, with the competition being held in Portugal, Spain was not exactly fine. At that time, although the team already had players like Iker Casillas, Carles Puyol or Xavi Hernández, it still had a few years left until the group ended up becoming the one that would surprise us later.