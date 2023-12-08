If the rear light of your Fiesta is broken after a boom-is-ho moment, you must order a new part from Ford or a licensed company. Or you have to order a set of tuning taillights with a Lexus look on AliExpress, but you don’t want that. The European Union wants to make it easier for other companies to make exactly the same spare parts, but for less money.

The European Union is working on a plan to adapt design protection for visible parts. This protection gives car manufacturers the exclusive right to make a spare part. So if you want exactly the same part for your car, you have to go to the car brand. And because the car brand can charge whatever it wants (after all, there is no competition), repairs can be expensive.

That must change. Consumer activists and interest groups believe that car brands are exploiting their position by charging too high prices. The EU agrees with this. The European Union believes that consumers should have better access to spare parts. Spare parts should also become cheaper.

How much cheaper will spare parts become?

The EU expects that all consumers together will save between 340 and 544 million euros over a ten-year period thanks to the plan. Before everyone is allowed to sell spare parts cheaper, there will of course be rules for this. For example, a part may only be designed for repair purposes and must look exactly the same as the original.

The plan only needs to be signed by the European Parliament and the Council of Member States. According to Automobilwoche, it is a formality that the plan is approved. The question then remains when the plan will come into effect and when you can shop for cheaper spare parts.