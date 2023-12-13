The European Parliament, the Commission and the Council of the EU have reached a principle of political agreement to establish a common community criterion throughout the Union for the protection of the rights of workers of digital platforms such as Uber, Glovo or Cabify among others.

The initiative will take what is known as the Spanish 'Rider Law' to lay the foundations that will improve the working conditions and social protection of the workers of these platforms and their recognition as self-employed or salaried.

“This proposal, which has been inspired by the Spanish Rider Law, represents a great advance for women and men who work on digital platforms. If the Council of the European Union ratifies it next week, it will mean that these workers will have more rights, especially those who have until now been mistakenly considered self-employed, because they will have better labor and social protection,” says Yolanda Díaz in an official statement.

Protection for 5.5 million false self-employed workers. Europe has been debating labor regulations for digital platforms for more than a year. The principle of agreement reached today in Strasbourg lays the foundations so that, as has happened in Spain with the implementation of the Rider Law in 2021, digital platforms have an adequate legal basis on which to regulate their workforces.

According to data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, more than 28 million people in the 27 EU countries work on one of the 500 digital platforms of all types that operate in the Union territory. Estimates from the European Union indicate that, in two years, this number of workers will rise to 43 million. The data indicates that the new regulations could affect some 5.5 million employees who, erroneously, are classified as self-employed in the European Union, but who in reality act as false self-employed workers and should be hired by the platform.

Europe toughens its labor policy. With the previous provisional agreement of 2022, Europe recognized workers on digital platforms as self-employed in general terms, leaving the burden of proof in the hands of companies to demonstrate that they are not really dependent workers.

With the new 'European Rider Law', the criteria are changed and the presumption of labor autonomy is no longer automatic and it is the employees who must prove that they meet two of the five necessary requirements to be considered employed workers: salary and control of performance of the activity.

Less power to algorithms. One of the critical points for the approval of this agreement has been the reinforcement of transparency and human control of the algorithms that assign services on these digital platforms, so that their actions do not clash with the performance control and freedom requirements. to set the salary.

To date, if a delivery driver had prices above average or was not available at certain times, he was penalized with fewer orders when he was available. “Any decision to terminate, restrict or suspend an employment relationship with a worker cannot be made based on an algorithm,” the Ministry of Labor states.

There will be sanctions for those who do not comply. The new agreement signed in Strasbourg provides for sanctions for those who fail to comply with the regulations, which contemplate financial sanctions and administrative and judicial procedures for workers who are not duly recognized as self-employed or salaried workers.

The measure must be ratified on December 20 in the European Parliament by the representatives of the 27 countries. This rule is not expected to have any effect on the judicial process that is already underway in Spain against Glovo, in which the company faces a claim for more than 200 million euros in sanctions imposed by the Labor Inspection.

Image | Pexels (Natalia De Pablo Garcia)