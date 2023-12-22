Brussels postpones again, new stoppage in the Ita-Lufthansa affair

And they lengthen the time needed to get the green light from the EU to the agreement between Ita and Lufthansa for the sale of 41% of the shares of the former Italian flag carrier to the German carrier. The approval from the EU Antitrust, initially expected in mid-January, should postponed by at least another three months due to the need to proceed with phase two made up of further investigations into competition rules given the possible concentration of routes in the portfolio of the German aviation giant. In fact, Lufthansa already owns Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Air Dolomiti and Eurowings. In recent months the German carrier has also shown interest in the privatization procedure of the Portuguese TAP, as have the other two European aviation super groups IAG and Air France-KLM. “On the Ita-Lufthansa affair they put another stop on it“, announced the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti.

Thus, if the approval of the European competition authority only arrived in the spring, practically a year would already have passed since the signing of the agreement – which took place in May 2023 – between Ita and Lufthansa only to arrive at the transfer of the minority package for 325 million euro, then the game would open on the possible sale of the remaining shares. “When Europe is wrong, they are wrong too, It's not that Europe is always right and Italy is always wrong. They made us understand that we are going to the so-called phase two, it will take another few months, after having done exactly everything they prescribed, let's waste more time“, added Giorgetti. Some members of the majority, it is reported, have begun to hypothesize that behind the procedural delays in the analysis of the agreement on Ita a political dispute may be hidden for the nations recently taken over by Italy and in the negotiations just concluded on the renewal of the stability pact, and on the failure to ratify the changes to the ESM. Other voices from the majority point out that corporate mergers of this complexity always take a long time. For the takeover of Air Europa into the IAG giant (British Airways, Iberia and Vueling) the timescales are not dissimilar, always due to European competition procedures.

