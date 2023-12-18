What was a warning has ended up being a formal accusation. The European Commission, through the Commissioner for the Interior, Thierry Breton, has announced that X, the old Twitter, has violated European laws and risks being fined.

As described by Breton, the formal investigation has concluded that X has violated several sections established by the Digital Services Act (DSA). A new law that has come into force in 2023 and establishes a series of obligations for online platforms.

The first of the obligations that X has breached is that of his obligations of transparency. Regarding reporting on what measures have been applied to combat disinformation and sharing the required information with the European authorities.

The second infraction is related to combating illegal content and misinformation. The case comes as a result of the war between Israel and Palestine, where X has allowed the proliferation of all types of messages. “This is particularly relevant when it comes to violent and terrorist content that appears to be circulating on its platform“Breton explained.

The third problem that the European Commission points out is that of a misleading design in its user interface. Related to this point is the elimination of the headlines from the preview, which has resulted in the user obtaining less direct information.

Once the Commission has concluded that there is a violation of the Digital Services Law, it is time to move on to the stage of seeing if this results in a million-dollar penalty. According to the DSA, the fines are up to 6% of X's annual income.

A figure that in the case of X last September stood at 629 million dollars, so the fine would be up to 38 million euros. Usually the maximum million-dollar fine is not applied, but we must take into account that there are several infractions.

