Less waste and greener packaging, the EU accelerates on sustainability. But Italy votes against: “The rules do not satisfy us”

The European Union will soon have new rules for packaging and related waste. After the Commission and the Parliament, the European Council also expressed its opinion, at its meeting on Monday 18 December, on the proposal for a regulation on the matter, adopting a position in favor of new rules for more sustainable packaging and to counter the increase in packaging waste generated in the EU.

The decision of EU Council it is the last stage of a journey that began over a year ago with the EU Commission's proposal for a regulation on packaging and packaging waste (PPWR – Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation) to reform European legislation and push for the reduction of single-use and reuse but also for more ambitious recycling objectives.

The proposal, then also voted and approved by Parliament, first in the Environment and Safety Committee and then by the plenary, had emerged from the latter with a weakened text compared to the more ambitious original objectives, especially in the part concerning single-use and re-use, due to the ostracism of the packaging industry and beyond which has exerted a certain pressure. The final text in fact accepted a series of amendments which introduced important exceptions with respect to reuse and excluded various disposable packaging from the ban on sale (e.g. salad bags, fruit and vegetable packaging, sugar sachets).

The text adopted in the Council instead restores some initial extremist positions (waste reduction, a minimum number of reuses of packaging, return systems) while maintaining a “balance between maintaining the ambition of the proposal to reduce and prevent the production of packaging waste and granting Member States sufficient flexibility in implementing the Regulation”. Italy's position is skeptical in the minister's words Pichetto Fratin “We are not satisfied with the EU Council's proposal on packaging”, the only country to have voted against. The next stage will now be negotiations between the Commission, Council and Parliament (trilogue) to find a compromise position on a common text to be adopted.

The Commission's proposal

On 30 November 2022, the EU Commission presents a proposal for a PPWR regulation with the aim of replacing the packaging directive, 94/62/EU, and therefore reviewing the European regulatory framework on the matter. The proposal, on the one hand, pushes for recycling, making all packaging recyclable by 2030 through more eco-friendly design and binding rates of recycled material in new plastic packaging.

On the other hand, on greater reuse through returnable vacuum binding systems for plastic bottles and aluminum cans. Finally, it confirms the packaging recycling objectives already foreseen for 2025 and 2030. The proposal is part of the European Green Deal, Europe's strategic circular economy plan and the choice of the regulation is due to the objective of standardizing legislation in all countries.

Parliament's environment committee approves the changes

The proposed regulation is voted on and approved in the Environment and Food Safety Committee (ENVI) on 24 October 2023. The approved text includes a ban on the sale of very light plastic bags (less than 15 microns) with the exception of those used for example in the supermarket as primary packaging for loose foods.

Specific objectives are then set reduction of waste from plastic packaging: 10% by 2030, 15% by 2035, 20% by 2040. In terms of reuse the prediction of a is introduced minimum number of reusesto be defined at a later stage while with a view to waste reduction, distributors in the HORECA sector will have to give consumers the opportunity to use your own containers.

Furthermore, EU countries will have to guarantee a 90% rate of separate collection of various packaging materials (plastic, wood, iron, aluminium, glass, paper and cardboard) by 2029. Another proposed measure is the ban on their use in manufacturing of the materials of PFAs he was born in bisphenol Achemicals used to make them fireproof and waterproof but which are proven to have negative health effects.

The text proposes that the plastic part of packaging should contain minimum percentages of recycled content, with objectives set by 2040 and the Commission should call for sustainability objectives and criteria for bio-based plastics by 2025.

Parliament weakens the text

After the vote in the ENVI commission, the proposal is examined by the plenary assembly of Parliament on 22 November and approved by a large majority but some amendments pass which they greatly weaken the flow rate. The list of disposable packaging to be banned is greatly reduced. The sales ban will only concern i very light plastic bags (with the exception of those used for hygienic reasons and as primary packaging for loose foods), the miniature hotel packs e the transparent film for suitcases at airports.

They are saved disposable plates and containers of restaurants as well as disposable packaging for fruit and vegetables under 1.5 kilogramsthe single-portion sachets for sauces and sugar, trays and other disposable packaging. A nice scissor. Some waste prevention objectives (e.g. 15% by 2040) and waste reduction for plastic packaging (20% by 2040) are maintained.

As for reuse, they are introduced exemptions with respect to the objectives for certain packaging if a recycling rate of 85% is achieved for them in 2026-27, this measure has been loudly requested by Italy, which is an excellence in terms of recycling. Exemptions also if reuse is not the option that produces the best overall environmental results and an LCA (Life Cycle Assessment) will be required.

The Council maintains the original layout

Instead, the Council restores some of the more ambitious objectives of the Commission's original proposal. Confirm the restrictions on some disposable packaging for fruit and vegetables, for foods and drinks, condiments, sauces in the HORECA sector and for small cosmetic products even if it allows the possibility for Member States to establish exemptions in certain circumstances, also for organic fruit and vegetables.

As already indicated by the Commission, confirms the packaging waste reduction objectives 5% by 2030, 10% by 2035, 15% by 2040 (compared to 2018 data) but also the objective of reusewhere the criterion of a is maintained minimum number of trips or rotations in its use, with a lower minimum number of rotations for the cardboard. Among the most significant innovations, the introduction of return systems (DRS) already consolidated in other countries.

By 2029 the States they will have to guarantee the separate collection of at least 90% of disposable plastic bottles and metal beverage containers per year. To this end they are required to set up Deposit Return Systems (DRS) for these packaging formats. The Council added an exemption from this obligation for those with a separate waste collection rate higher than 78% achieved in 2026.

