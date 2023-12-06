Suara.com – The latest data shows that stunting, the main nutritional problem among children under five in Indonesia, has shown a significant decline, but is still in the high category according to World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

Data from the Indonesian Nutrition Status Survey (SSGI) by the Ministry of Health shows that the national stunting rate has reduced from 24.4% in 2021 to 21.6% in 2022. Even though there is a significant decrease, this figure is still above the WHO threshold. specified (>20%).

Stunting itself is the result of the interaction of various factors, including inadequate nutritional intake and/or increased nutritional needs. Factors that can cause inadequate nutritional intake include poverty, low education, insufficient knowledge about feeding practices for babies and toddlers, cultural influences, and local food availability.

In addition, factors that can increase nutritional needs include chronic diseases that require Food for Special Medical Needs (PKMK). PKMK can be used as a nutritional management to prevent or overcome stunting, especially in children at risk of stunting.

The strategy for achieving this goal is to provide nutritional management that is in accordance with the steps in pediatric nutritional care. This includes assessment, determining nutritional needs, determining the method/route of administration, selecting the type of food, and monitoring.

Management of stunting also involves medical management, non-nutrition, improving sleep quality, and physical activity. Providing food for stunting must pay attention to a balanced composition, with an emphasis on animal protein sources.

Basically, this reduction in stunting prevalence reflects the success of the holistic approach implemented by the Indonesian government in dealing with stunting.

This includes providing PKMK in hospitals, which ensures high-quality nutrition with strict quality control, as well as more intensive health monitoring.

However, while the government’s intensive attention focuses on efforts to prevent stunting, the role of PKMK in the recovery of children who have reached the stage of malnutrition and even stunting still does not receive full support from the government.

Maria Endang Sumiwi, MPH., Director General of Public Health, Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia, said that stunting management is carried out in the context of education and periodic weighing every month, which involves grading weighing results from not gaining weight to reaching the level of malnutrition.

The local Supplementary Food Feeding Program (PMT) funded by the program is given to children who do not gain weight until they are malnourished.

“For children who have reached the level of stunting, giving PKMK is recommended, but giving PKMK must be done by a pediatric specialist at the hospital and currently the funding is still independent,” explained Endang, writing on Wednesday (6/12/2023).

Dr. Dra. L. Rizka Andalucia, Apt, M. Pharm., MARS, Directorate General of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices said that whether or not the procurement of medicines for the Back Referral Program (PRB) depends on the National Guidelines for Medical Services (PNPK).

However, to be included in the National Health Insurance (JKN) program, the medicines used must also be included in the National Formulary (Fornas).

“In Fornas we conducted a study to see whether this could be used or was appropriate for use in treating several diseases. “PKMK itself is processed food for special medical purposes whose requirements must be provided based on recommendations or assessments from pediatricians,” explained Rizka.

Rizka further said that this is indeed a special medical food and the Indonesian Pediatrician Association (IDAI) has also proposed several types of PKMK for several indications such as metabolic disorders, malabsorption disorders, malnutrition and malnutrition, as well as failure to thrive.

“We have discussed this PKMK at Fornas which will be finalized in the near future. “This includes the inclusion of PKMK,” said Rizka.

Netty Prasetiyani Heryawan, member of Commission IX DPR RI from the Social Justice Party (PKS) faction, said that reducing the stunting rate has become a national priority, but the government is not covering the funding for children affected by stunting.

“If it then becomes a national priority, how can we reduce stunting if it is then said that stunting is not covered by the government and only intervenes through prevention efforts. PKMK is also one way to reduce stunting. “However, there is no guarantee from the government through Ministry of Health regulations to fulfill the promise that PKMK is believed to be able to reduce stunting.” Obviously.

Netty explained that currently the approach being taken is to improve data and numbers.

“In fact, stunting babies are measured according to what is understood by a tool called anthropometry. “Trained cadres should even enforce stunting, and there are experts called child specialists,” stressed Netty.

Reducing the prevalence of stunting is a positive step, but it is also important to ensure that children who have reached the stage of malnutrition and even stunting can get the care they need.

This includes providing effective PKMK and support from the government to ensure fairer access for all children who need it. Although preventing stunting remains a top priority, it is important to give equal attention to children who have experienced stunting to ensure that they have an optimal chance of recovery and providing PKMK must be an integral part of this solution.

Dr. Drg. Widya Leksmanawati Habibie Sp.Ort., MM., Executive Director of the Habibie Institute Public Policy and Governance (HIPPG), on different occasions expressed support for efforts to encourage the government to immediately accelerate the establishment of policies that support specific nutritional interventions.

This is an important step in accelerating stunting prevention in order to achieve the national target which sets the stunting rate at 14% by 2024.

“It is important for the government to immediately accelerate the establishment of effective and consistent policies throughout Indonesia. This policy must include adequate budget allocation, training, and strict monitoring of program implementation in the field. “With these efforts, the government can ensure that children across the country have equitable access to specific nutritional interventions, helping them grow healthily and reach their full potential,” he said.

Widya further explained that the government can also work together with various parties to support reducing stunting. For him, involving all stakeholders in this effort will increase the chances of success in fighting stunting.

“The government has a golden opportunity to have a positive impact on future generations by accelerating the establishment of specific nutrition intervention policies, such as PKMK. “This step will help create a healthier and more prosperous future for Indonesian children, as well as help achieve the national target of reducing stunting rates,” he concluded.

Public awareness about the importance of health and nutrition is an important step in overcoming the problem of stunting rates and other public health problems in Indonesia. The more parties who participate in this effort, the greater the opportunity to achieve a reduction in stunting rates and create a healthier and smarter future generation in Indonesia.