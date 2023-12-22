We are just a few days away from celebrating Christmas and, as usual, different companies share waves of discounts that fall very well into the players' pockets. Now, it has been Nintendo who is offering interesting prices on AAA gamesso we want to share with you the updated list of offers in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Once again the ninjas of LEVEL UP They visited the hybrid console store to look for the best prices during this season, and found several high-quality deliveries with very tempting discounts.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



This is the list with the best offers

We leave you the ones that caught our attention the most:

Batman: Arkham Trilogy ― $699.30 MXN — Available until January 4 EA Sports FC 24 ― $549.50 MXN — Available until January 4 Metroid Dread ― $839.30 MXN — Available until January 4 Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe ― $779.38 MXN — Available until January 4 Nintendo Switch Sports ― $559.30 MXN — Available until January 4 SONIC SUPERSTARS ― $713.30 MXN — Available until January 4 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury ― $803.33 MXN — Available until January 4 Super Mario Maker 2 ― $803.33 MXN — Available until January 4 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim ― $599.50 MXN — Available until January 4 The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles ― $319.60 MXN — Available until January 4

Help Mario stop a gigantic Bowser

As you could see, there are several deliveries that are desired for this Sunday. A good example is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, a game in which you can play with your family and friends through different colorful levels in Mario's world, all to stop a dangerous Bowser who lost control.

In case you missed it: eShop closure on Wii U and 3DS: what happened to my games? Can I continue downloading them?

Follow this link for more news related to Nintendo Switch.

Will you take advantage of any of these promotions? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News