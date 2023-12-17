E3 has been cancelled, but it looks like this isn't the last we'll see of ESA.

E3 has always been the most important video game fair, which all gamers wanted to go to at least once in their lives. Unfortunately, after the pandemic that we experienced in 2020, the ESA has not been able to recover this event, and all of this, together with the fact that certain important companies such as Sony or Nintendo had stopped attending, meant that it was dead in life. During this week we have been able to learn that he has officially died, and that ESA itself has confirmed that there will be no more editions of this fair.

Despite the initial sadness, we can say that all is not lost. Not only do there still exist various fairs similar to this onesuch as Gamescom or the Tokyo Game Show, but it seems that the ESA seems to be looking for a way to organize a substitute for E3, although we already warned you that we still have nothing clear.

Looking for new formulas

We learned all this in an interview given to VentureBeat by Stanley Pierre-Louis, CEO of ESA, precisely the organizing company of E3. In it he has given us many details about the reasons behind the cancellation of the king event, but today we will focus on the moment in which he talks about the future of his company.

“We will think about exploring ways to bring everyone together to tell a story about the industry,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis. “I don't know what form it will take. We're spending time thinking about what that narrative is, because it's a good time for the industry to shift and reframe the way the public thinks about games.”

In this way, it seems that the E3 organizer is looking for a new way to reach, not only players from around the world, but also the most important companies in this sector. Of course, according to these statements it will take a long time to know what their future plans are, but even so we can say that it is really exciting.

Even so, as we have mentioned, there are still other similar festivals, such as Gamescom, which is currently positioned as the leader if we talk about physical festivals. On the other hand, if we refer to digital announcement events we have to talk about the Summer Game Fest presented by Geoff Keighley, an event in which a few years ago we saw the first trailer with gameplay of Elden Ring, considered one of the best games of the history.

