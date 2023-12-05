The movie The Equalizer 3 will arrive very soon on Netflix thanks to the streaming giant’s agreement with SONY.

The third installment of the saga starring Denzel Washington as Robert McCall and directed by Antoine Fuqua went to theaters brilliantly, as it raised more than 190 million dollars with an approximate budget of 70 million. Now The Equalizer 3 is coming to Netflix. When can we see the movie? Below we leave you the answer.

The Equalizer 3 can be seen on Netflix starting January 1, 2024. Although you have to remember that the catalog of the streaming service is different depending on the country you are in.

What is the movie about?

The Equalizer 3

Attention SPOILERS. The story of The Equalizer 3 follows Robert McCall as he is in Sicily, executing a plan to recover money stolen during a cyber heist. During this process, he eliminates the criminal Lorenzo Vitale and his group, but upon being shot in the back, he finds himself on the brink of death. He thinks about committing suicide due to the severity of his injuries, but his gun runs out of bullets, and he manages to save himself and return to the continent.

On his way, he is found and rescued by a carabinieri, Gio Bonucci, taking him to the remote coastal town of Altamonte. There, he is treated by a local doctor, Enzo Arisio, and meets the locals, feeling connected to the city and its people. McCall makes an anonymous call to CIA officer Emma Collins, revealing the winery’s involvement in covert drug trafficking activities in Sicily, triggering an investigation by the government agency.

Meanwhile, the Camorra attacks local residents to force them to leave Altamonte, sparking conflict in the city. Robert intervenes, discovering the corrupt influence of the gangsters and the harassment of the good people of that place. Finally, after several confrontations with Camorra members, including the death of Marco, the organization’s leader, Robert infiltrates the home of Marco’s brother Vincent and eliminates him, ending the criminal organization.

Robert returns the stolen money to an elderly couple’s pension fund and sends a package to Collins, who turns out to be the daughter of Susan Plummer, a close friend of Robert’s. With the mission accomplished, Robert celebrates with the locals the victory of his soccer team, leaving a positive mark on the Altamonte community and closing another chapter of justice.

Did you like The Equalizer 3 as much as we did? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.