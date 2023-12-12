A Christmas special of The Big Bang Theory almost caused Jim Parsons to lose a record held by only four actors in the series.

For twelve seasons, The Big Bang Theory chronicled the adventures and misadventures of the craziest geeks on TV as they tried to fit into society or, in many cases, make society fit into them.

Originally, the series was going to revolve around the relationship—or attempts at—between Leonard and Penny. In part, it was, although Sheldon Cooper quickly proved to be everyone’s favorite character. In fact, there he has his prequel titled Young Sheldon, proving that he was the most beloved geek.

A good experiment of why Sheldon Cooper is an essential character for the success of The Big Bang Theory is found in the Christmas special of the seventh season, titled The Sheldon Extraction.

This is the episode in which all the members of the group imagine what their lives would be like if they didn’t have to deal with Sheldon Cooper daily.

The Big Bang Theory episode that jeopardized Sheldon’s record

For almost the entire episode, Sheldon Cooper is conspicuous by his absence, obeying, of course, the premise suggested by its title, although he tends to appear from time to time. However, The Sheldon Extraction is one of the most divisive episodes of The Big Bang Theory.

In fact, there were plans to make Jim Parsons didn’t even appear, which would have made this episode a textbook record breaker.

Sheldon is one of only four characters from The Big Bang Theory to appear throughout the series; the other three are Leonard, Howard y Raj. Penny was absent from several episodes due to Kaley Cuoco’s riding accident that kept her from filming season 4.

Going by the premise of that episode, how do you think The Big Bang Theory would have fared if it didn’t have Sheldon Cooper and Jim Parsons to bring it to life?