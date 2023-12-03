Digital content is gradually cornering physical versions. The problem is that it is an imperfect system that sometimes harms the consumer. And it does not allow alternatives. It is the case of dozens of Discovery series, movies and documentaries sold by Sony through its PlayStation consoles. He has deleted them from the customers who bought them.

Many people think that a digital purchase is just that, a purchase that gives you the right to enjoy it forever. After all you pay the same as a physical copy. A video game or movie on disc is worth the same as if you buy it digitally.

But the reality is that a digital “purchase” is just a rental, until the rights run out or the digital platform closes. Some users have just learned it the hard way now, with the Sony and Discovery fiasco.

Dozens of series purchased on PlayStation disappear

Sony began selling movies and series in digital format in 2008, through its digital film and television store integrated into PlayStation consoles.

According to Kotaku, these days it has begun to send emails to users, indicating that All Discovery series, movies and documentaries will be deleted from your collection, even if you have purchased them.

This information can also be found on their technical support website, along with the dozens of series and other Discovery content they delete. This is what the statement says:

“Beginning December 31, 2023, due to our content licensing agreements with content providers, you will no longer be able to view any of your previously purchased Discovery content and the content will be removed from your video library. We sincerely thank you for your continued support “.

It is not good publicity for his new store with digital films and series from his production company Sony Pictures, called Sony Pictures Core:

In other similar cases, even if movies or games lose their license, they are no longer sold, but buyers are sometimes allowed to continue using them. This is not the case with this Discovery content, which will be deleted from libraries and will not be able to be played.

The reason is that Discovery have merged with Warner, and all its content has moved to HBO Max. Apparently, Sony only had the rights until 2023, and Discovery did not want to renew them, to bring them to HBO Max (or Max, as it will be called in 2024).

Those users who bought those products will have to pay again to see them on another platform… Until they disappear again.

Although Sony was part of the development of the Blu-ray disc, and invented Blu-ray 3D, it barely supports them on PS5, since the movie player is quite mediocre in image quality and options, and does not accept Blu discs -ray 3D. Something you could do with a simple console firmware update.

Digital content is practical and comfortable, but you have to be clear about it: Even if you pay the purchase price, it’s just a rental, until the companies want. It’s the same with subscriptions. The objective is the same: to take away rights from consumers, so that nothing belongs to them and everything belongs to the stores and producers, and they have to pay monthly fees indefinitely to be able to see something.

Between the dozens of Discovery series and documentaries that are going to be deleted from the PlayStation Store, even if you bought themthere are very popular titles such as Mythbusters, Street Science, popular documentaries, and much more.