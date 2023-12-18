loading…

North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missiles are now capable of reaching the entire United States. Photo/KCNA via REUTERS

TOKYO – Entire region United States of America (US) is now within reach intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) North Korea (Jewelry).

This is the assessment of the Japanese Ministry of Defense after Pyongyang test fired an ICBM on Monday (18/12/2023).

“The ICBM-class ballistic missile launched this time, if calculated based on its trajectory, depending on the weight of the warhead, can have a flight range of more than 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles),” said Shingo Miyae, Deputy Minister of Defense in Parliament.

“In this case the entire US territory will be within that range,” he continued, as quoted by AFP.

According to him, the ICBM that North Korea test fired today had flown about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) with a maximum altitude of more than 6,000 kilometers (3,720 miles).

“The missile is estimated to have flown for 73 minutes and at around 09.37, fell in the Sea of ​​Japan 250 kilometers northwest of Okushiri Island, Hokkaido, outside Japan's exclusive economic zone or EEZ,” he said.

“Japan lodged a strong protest against the launch, this time through its embassy in Beijing, and strongly condemned it,” added Miyake.

In Seoul, South Korea's presidential office strongly condemned what it said was North Korea's launch of a solid-fuel ICBM.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered a joint response with the US and Japan using a real-time missile information sharing system.

The White House also criticized North Korea's ICBM maneuvers. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke by telephone with his counterparts from South Korea and Japan following what Washington called an “intercontinental ballistic missile test”.

North Korea last launched an ICBM in July, when it fired its new Hwasong-18 solid-fuel missile.

(but)