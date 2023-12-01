Suara.com – The England national team has successfully penetrated the top three in the latest FIFA rankings for November 2023 after going through the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. However, the Three Lions are not satisfied.

This is the highest position ever achieved by the England national team in the FIFA rankings. However, the head coach of The Three Lions – nicknamed the England national team, Gareth Southgate has made achieving top position a priority for his players.

Not long ago, Southgate expressed England’s ambition to top the FIFA rankings. In fact, England has the ambition to be ranked number one in the world before Euro 2024 is held next summer in Germany.

“We are in third place now. However, we are two places behind from what we need,” boasted Southgate as quoted from Tribal Football, Friday (1/12).

England National Team Coach, Gareth Southgate at the 2022 World Cup. (Paul ELLIS / AFP)

“Are we driven to be number one? Yes, because in the end you achieve it through consistency. We want to secure that position as soon as possible,” continued the former Middlesbrough coach.

In the latest FIFA ranking list released on Thursday (30/11/2023), the 2022 World Cup champions, Argentina remain at the top, followed by France in second place, England in third place, and Belgium in fourth place.

Meanwhile, consecutive defeats to Colombia and Argentina in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in the South American zone saw Brazil drop to fifth position.

Following are the Top 10 Latest FIFA Rankings:

1. Argentina – 1.855,2 poin

2. France – 1,845.44

3. England – 1,800.05

4. Belgium – 1,798.46

5. Brazil – 1,784.09

6. Netherlands – 1,745.48

7. Portugal – 1.745,06

8. Spanish – 1,732.64

9. Italia – 1.718,82

10. Croatia – 1,717.57