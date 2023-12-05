On December 5, 1933, the adoption of the Twenty-First Amendment to the American Constitution put an end to the era of Prohibition, a 13-year period during which the United States completely banned alcoholic beverages, at least on paper. Alcohol did not actually disappear, on the contrary: the government never managed to enforce the law and during the years of Prohibition a thriving black market in alcoholic beverages developed, managed by increasingly powerful criminal gangs.

Over time it became clear that Prohibition was proving to be a failed policy, and in some respects counterproductive. The economic crisis of 1929, with increasing levels of poverty and unemployment, convinced even its initial supporters of the need to reintroduce the legal production and sale of alcoholic beverages.

Prohibition came into force in January 1920, but its history began much earlier, between the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. In the first half of the 19th century, alcohol was a big problem in the United States: men spent much of their earnings at saloons, and consumption favored the development of violent behavior in the home and diseases that were incurable at the time. It is estimated that in 1830, annual alcohol consumption per person was three times what it is today.

The first groups against the consumption of alcohol were therefore formed, united in the so-called “Temperance Movement”, which took its name from the Christian virtue of temperance. They were mainly made up of white Protestant women who wanted to limit the use of alcohol among men, seen as a social problem that was causing problems for many families.

The movement faded into the background during the Civil War (1861-1865) but regained momentum in 1873, when the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union (WCTU) was founded. Twenty years later, in 1893, the Anti-Saloon League was also founded, another association that called for the passage of laws to prohibit the consumption of alcohol at the federal level. The request was supported by well-known figures, such as the entrepreneur John D. Rockefeller Junior (who later changed his mind), and by various extremist groups, including the openly racist organization of the Ku Klux Klan, created to block the consequences of the liberation of slaves at the end of the Civil War.

In the early twentieth century, the debate around whether or not to ban the consumption of alcohol divided the US population. On the one hand there were the so-called “Dry” people, that is, people against the use of alcohol who generally lived in rural areas, were Protestant and very conservative. They considered themselves the “true Americans”, that is, the first to arrive in the country from the United Kingdom, and promoted respect for strict moral values. On the other hand, however, there were the “Wet”, mostly Catholic immigrants, poor and uneducated, who arrived in the United States in the second half of the nineteenth century and settled in the large cities of east coast, where alcohol consumption was widespread.

The prohibitionists were able to organize themselves better and apply greater pressure on a political level. In 1917, during the First World War, President Woodrow Wilson temporarily banned the production of alcohol, with the aim of using food and cereals for consumption. Shortly thereafter, Congress introduced the Eighteenth Amendment to the Constitution, which permanently prohibited the importation, manufacture, and sale of alcohol in the United States. After being ratified by at least three-quarters of the states (that is, at least 36 states), the amendment went into effect in January 1919.

In October of the same year, Congress approved the Volstead Act, the law that defined the practical details of the amendment and therefore introduced to all intents and purposes a ban on the production and sale of drinks with a blood alcohol level higher than 0.5 percent. Wilson tried to block its passage by vetoing it, but Congress voted in favor by an overwhelming majority. The law came into force on January 16, 1920.

According to many estimates, in the first years of Prohibition alcohol consumption decreased by about 30 percent, but as the years passed it gradually returned to the levels prior to the introduction of the law.

A large black market developed, and at least the wealthiest people never had much trouble getting supplies of bootleg alcohol. The speakeasies were born, more or less hidden bars where alcohol was sold illegally: it is estimated that in New York city alone there were between 20 thousand and 100 thousand of them, of all types and for all social classes. Unlike saloons, speakeasies were also frequented by many women.

Alcohol became an extremely profitable business for criminal organizations, who began to clash with each other to obtain a monopoly. The gangs were divided along ethnic lines and many were made up of Italian, Irish, Jewish or Polish immigrants. These were the years of gangsters, Al Capone and the American mafia: according to many scholars, the phenomenon of organized crime in the United States was formed precisely in the years of Prohibition. Alcohol smuggling allowed some criminals to become very rich, earning sums that with current exchange rates and inflation would correspond to billions of dollars a year.

On the contrary, the US government was losing a lot of money, since until the introduction of Prohibition the liquor tax was a major source of revenue for both the states and the federal government: its sudden elimination caused overall losses for 11 billion dollars. Enforcement of the ban was also problematic. During the 1920s, the annual budget of the Bureau of Prohibition, the main body responsible for overseeing compliance with the rules of Prohibition, went from $4.4 million to $13.4 million. Many of its employees were considered inexperienced and easily corruptible by the criminal organizations that ran the contraband.

While wealthy people could afford to buy alcohol on the black market, the poorest began to drink artisanal products, which were often toxic and harmful to their health. Many began to produce wine or beer at home with methods that were not always healthy and sometimes lethal. Furthermore, the law that regulated prohibition left many gray areas that were exploited as loopholes. For example, pharmacists could prescribe whiskey as a cure for a variety of ailments: in New York state the number of registered pharmacists tripled during the Prohibition years. The limited consumption of alcohol was also permitted for religious purposes, and therefore the number of people attending churches and synagogues increased. Furthermore, the Volstead Act did not explicitly prohibit the consumption of alcohol, but “only” its production and transportation.

There were some positives, however. Deaths caused by cirrhosis, a chronic liver disease, decreased significantly (although not all scholars agree in attributing the credit directly to Prohibition policies), as did arrests for obvious drunkenness. On March 4, 1929, President Herbert Hoover, a Republican and supporter of Prohibition, which during the presidential campaign he had described as a “noble experiment”, took office.

Overall, however, towards the end of the 1920s it became clear that Prohibition was not working, and the possibility of eliminating the laws that regulated it began to be discussed. The situation became even more problematic starting in 1929, when the Great Depression began, still considered the greatest economic crisis of the modern era.

Many people who had initially supported Prohibition changed their minds and recognized its failure. Among them was Pauline Sabin, the first woman to serve on the National Committee of the Republican Party. Sabin founded the Women’s Organization for National Prohibition Reform (WONPR), an organization that called for the elimination of Prohibition: women, who had been among the main supporters of the measure almost a century earlier, now campaigned for its elimination.

In the midst of a massive economic crisis, many began to see the legalization of alcohol production and consumption as a way to create new jobs, and the reintroduction of the alcohol tax as a potential source of revenue for the federal government and consumers. states (even today alcoholic beverages are taxed and allow us to raise several billion dollars a year). Many protests were organized to demand the end of Prohibition: in October 1931 more than 1,000 people gathered in Newark, New Jersey, to support the cause with the slogan “We want beer”.

In 1932 the Democrat Franklin Roosevelt, in favor of eliminating Prohibition, defeated Hoover in the presidential elections by a huge margin, winning in 42 out of 48 states. The legislative process necessary to repeal the law was soon set in motion, which followed a rather intricate: in February 1933 Congress passed the Blaine Act, which proposed the introduction of the twenty-first amendment to the Constitution. This included the elimination of the Eighteenth Amendment, the one that prohibited alcohol and which gave rise to Prohibition.

On December 5, 1933, Utah was the thirty-sixth state to ratify the twenty-first amendment, which then came into force: Prohibition was over, at least at the federal level. Supportive states could continue to adopt the measure, however, and Mississippi was the last state to lift its ban on alcoholic beverages, in 1966.

Today, Prohibition is considered by almost everyone to be a failed policy, which failed to achieve the objectives for which it was designed, obviously starting with the elimination of alcohol from the United States. Above all, Prohibition had many unforeseen consequences: enormous economic losses for the states and the government, but also the strong growth in crime levels and the birth of criminal and mafia associations, which continued to operate even after the end of the prohibitions.