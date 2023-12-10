Although it had a somewhat weak start, little by little season 2 of Loki hooked audiences.

While the second season of Loki was considered a significant improvement in narrative terms compared to its predecessor, viewing figures did not initially reflect that enthusiasm.

The finale achieved an increase of almost 200 million minutes watched, a considerable increase compared to the premiere. Still, while these numbers are encouraging, they still pale in comparison to Season 1, according to Nielsen metrics, which reveal a significant decline in viewership.

These are the data.

Throughout the entire season, the show accumulated more than 3.39 billion minutes of viewing. Comparatively, Season 1 attracted 5.23 billion minutes, indicating a 35 percent decline in viewership.

It’s crucial to consider the context: During the summer of 2021, when Season 2 made its debut, restrictions were still keeping most viewers at home, with limited entertainment options.

Additionally, Nielsen ratings reflect a downward trend in streaming overall in recent months. This latest analysis marks the first time a show has failed to reach the billion minutes watched mark, suggesting a widespread slowdown in content consumption on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and the rest.

Most watched original series in the week of the premiere of the last episode of Loki:

Loki (Disney Plus) – 753 million minutes All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix) – 744 million minutes Selling Sunset (Netflix) – 709 million minutes The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) – 436 million minutes Escaping Twin Flames (Netflix) – 404 million minutesThe Morning Show (Apple TV+) – 373 million minutesLife on Our Planet (Netflix) – 363 million minutesThe Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix) – 339 million minutesBlue Eye Samurai (Netflix) – 315 million minutesLawmen : Bass Reeves (Paramount+) – 290 million minutes

Streaming may not be at its best, but at least Loki is number one when it came to an end. Which shows its popularity and that it was hooking people thanks to its incredible story full of impressive twists.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.