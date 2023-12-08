There are many factors that can be attributed to the progressive deterioration in global security that we have been witnessing for several years now. There is undoubtedly the crisis of a world balance that seems to still be defined after the collapse of the Berlin Wall, there are global factors such as the increase in international terrorism, the migratory and climate crisis, the Covid and other elements that have contributed to further deteriorating the solidity of many States in particularly complex contexts.

But we cannot fail to consider another element, partly a consequence of increasingly weak global security and partly its creator, namely the progressive weakening of the instrument of diplomacy, now increasingly overshadowed compared to other options.

If in a not too distant past, during the Cuban missile crisis, the United States and the Soviet Union went from being close to nuclear war to establishing a lasting balance in the space of a few days, it was thanks to diplomacy. If Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat sat down at the table and gave a turning point (unfortunately not decisive) to relations between Israel and Palestine by agreeing on the “two peoples, two states” solution, it was always thanks to diplomacy. But if today we see countries in numerous corners of the world trying to resolve issues of various kinds by resorting to the use of weapons, it is also because they do not consider diplomacy a useful tool to use. And if diplomacy doesn’t work and the world balance doesn’t hold, countries, to protect themselves, feel safer by resorting to the law of the strongest.

It is difficult to establish precisely the reason why the diplomatic instrument functions at least less effectively than in the past, but the roots are probably to be found in the element perhaps at the basis of the current world disorder: with the collapse of bipolarism between NATO and the Pact of Warsaw which characterized the Cold War period, a new defined order did not form, and in this context new threats to global security arose and many international organizations, primarily the UN, no longer held the role they had previously and no longer they have always been up to the new challenges they have had to face, while on more and more occasions countries have chosen different paths that have not involved these organizations.

The Bush “doctrine”.

With the collapse of the Soviet Union, the United States began to exercise the role of the only remaining power, although as we have seen over time, more and more countries have cultivated the ambition of exercising a role on regional and global levels, thus as a global rivalry between the United States and China is increasingly taking shape, with Russia not seeming to want to abandon a leading role. In this new world that seeks to redesign new balances, however, new hybrid threats have taken hold, starting with international terrorism, something that dramatically became the protagonist after the attacks of September 11, 2001. And something that leaves diplomacy with a thorny role: terrorist groups they are, by definition, realities with which any negotiation can turn into a double-edged sword as well as something very thorny.

But the objective of the United States in the face of these hybrid threats and the dramatic attack suffered was not simply a war to put out of action the specific threat – al-Qaeda – that had hit them, nor to resolve a specific crisis: thus the so-called “Bush doctrine” which not only started the “war on terrorism”, but set itself the objective of exporting democracy to countries that had never known this form of government.

And without effective political and diplomatic work, as well as a plan B if things don’t go right, this can be a problem. Thus, today, over twenty years after the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, we see how the Taliban have returned to Kabul while the weak Iraqi democracy is exposed to the instability of the region and has found itself becoming a fertile ground for the birth of ISIS . If militarily, between 2001 and 2003, the United States won without appeal in Afghanistan and Iraq, all the political and diplomatic work of the following 20 years was a failure. And perhaps it has contributed to marginalizing the role of international organizations, which are increasingly less involved in many peace processes.

Pandora’s Box in Kiev

The Pandora’s box that once opened put diplomacy in a very difficult position arrived on February 24, 2022 with the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moscow started a war without a precise casus belli, with very generic objectives, some of which can however be assumed. One of these was actually almost revealed with the unilateral annexation of four Ukrainian oblasts, which are added to the 2014 annexation of Crimea: in both cases, territorial changes not recognized by the international community.

This is also one of the reasons why there are no easy ways out of the conflict in Ukraine, even though almost two years after the start of the war the situation on the ground seems to be at a standstill. And in fact, the solution that arises more or less timidly from some quarters is that Russia be recognized for its territorial conquests in exchange for the possibility for Kiev to choose a future alongside NATO. A plan which, net of the necessary acceptance by the two contenders, could stop the war? Perhaps, but it would create a precedent that would risk opening up even more conflicts.

If the principle according to which wars of conquest are acceptable were to be recognised, we would risk finding ourselves faced with a global “free all” which could lead numerous countries to resolve their territorial disputes not with diplomacy and dialogue, not with search for mediation, but through military means.

Maduro’s gamble

Precisely in these days, last December 3, the citizens of Venezuela were called to express their opinions on a series of questions whose only common thread was the desire to regain control of Guayana Esequiba, a territory that is part of Guyana and that Caracas has been claiming for over a century.

We do not know whether it is a propaganda move by President Maduro or a preparatory move in view of military action, but in any case a question must be asked: why in over a century of claims, Venezuela is raising the tension on the topic today? The reason can be identified precisely in the general degradation of global security that we are witnessing, in the contextual crisis of diplomacy, which for years has failed to lay the foundations for overall stability and since 24 February 2022 has found itself facing a further conflict in which to find a solution that is within the framework of international law and at the same time allows everyone to agree seems to be a particularly difficult undertaking.

It is not surprising that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine we have witnessed the destabilization of many African countries, the most serious attack ever carried out by Hamas against Israel which thus led to a new war in Gaza, the decisive attack by Azerbaijan against the self-proclaimed Armenian republic of Artsakh, that various armed groups in the Middle East continue with more or less hybrid attacks and that in Guyana as in Kosovo the risks of new conflicts seem real. Just as it is not surprising if in all these conflicts the great absence, in preventing them, managing them and trying to conclude them, seems to be diplomacy.