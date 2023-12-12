The message that Isayama included in the Attack on Titan story is very philosophical and important.

The final episode of the Attack on Titan anime adapted the message that Isayama gave with this story in an extraordinary way.

It’s been weeks since the Attack on Titan anime came to an end, addressing one of the most controversial and interesting episodes of the manga/anime industrysince it included several very important metaphors and messages that permeated the collective imagination due to the depth and insight that Isayama used to address one of the most delicate topics in the real world.

The final episode of the Attack on Titan anime solved one of the big problems of the manga, making the final message that Isayama included in his story more coherent and understandablesince the mangaka left several very interesting metaphors that will transcend over time.

In addition, the final episode of the Attack on Titan anime transmitted in a sublime way the great message that this work leftgiven that, Study MAP did a great job addressing every detail of the story, which included some changes with respect to the manga that significantly improved this conclusion that continues to give a lot to talk about.

The final episode of Attack on Titan extraordinary adapted the terror of an endless conflict

It is no secret to anyone that, Attack on Titan, since its beginnings, addressed a war plot in which the conflict reigned from various aspectsmaking its characters live a true psychological nightmare and all due to the reality that the excessive violence of wars usually causes.

Isayama was very insightful when it came to addressing this delicate topic in his work.since it always focused on the great damage and stress caused by war conflicts, representing each of these traumas in their charactersas could be seen in the final episode of the anime Attack the titanssince this focused on Eren’s final battle against his friends, which was very desperate at all times.

In fact, This episode emphasized the horrors of an endless conflictsince anguish and excessive violence reigned in this fight against Eren Jaeger and his army of Titans, who seemed to be invincible, a detail that pushed Mikasa and the others to a breaking point, since They were collapsed due to psychological stress and helplessness of not being able to end the suffering left by this confrontation.

This interesting narrative that was addressed during the final episode of the anime, uniquely conveyed Isayama’s messagegiven that the horrors of combat were not glorifiedOn the contrary, they showed themselves different nuances of the characters involved in this battle, those who collapsed crying for an end to this stormy chaos, revealing the vulnerability and fatigue caused by war conflicts.

The swing of emotions that this apocalyptic confrontation unleashed against Eren and his army of Titans was a clear representation of an endless conflictwhich unleashed even more violence by trying to be resolved with violence, a detail that Isayama tried to emphasize in the message he included in the series.

Notably, Isayama’s message is loud and clearsince the post-credits scenes hinted that, unfortunately, the cycle of violence and endless confrontations will be present regardless of the time or all the suffering that these conflicts have left for years.

The point of the philosophical message that Isayama sent with this story is that violence and retaliation must be met with peace and understanding so that these conflicts do not end up engulfing the world, because Incessant battle cycles will continue to wreak havoc everywhere, as the mangaka exemplified in Attack on Titan.

Without a doubt, The final episode of Attack on Titan was full of shocking moments with metaphors and messages that will surely transcend the passage of time.

