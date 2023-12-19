Adobe, the software giant known for its creative tools, and Figma, the vector design platform, today announced the cancellation of its merger agreement. This change of course comes after a year of deliberations and planning.

Adobe has run into several regulatory hurdles from the European Commission and the UK Markets Authority. These organizations, in charge of maintaining balance in the market, evaluated that their merger with Figma could limit competition in the sector.

Adobe and Figma planned to join forces to revolutionize the world of creativity and digital productivity. With the merger, it was hoped to combine Adobe's wide range of creative tools, known for programs such as Photoshop and Illustrator, with Figma's innovative collaborative design platform, and its vector design tools.

The purchase would eliminate an Adobe rival, a tactic that many large companies have used. And it would reinforce its dominant market position, something that European and British regulators do not accept.

Specifically, the merger would have allowed Adobe to integrate Figma's real-time and interactive design capabilities into its own ecosystem, and its vector design tools. For Figma, being part of Adobe represented access to a broader user base and significantly greater resources for its development and expansion.

The combination of these two entities would have created a more robust and versatile platform, however, with the cancellation of the agreement, both They will continue their path independentlymaintaining their individual impact in the creative technology sector.

Adobe will pay Figma for the cancellation of the agreement

The leaders of both companies expressed their disagreement with the regulatory conclusionsbut they recognized that it was more prudent to go their separate ways.

Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO of Adobe, highlighted the shared vision with Figma to transform creativity and productivity, and stated that they will look for more ways to collaborate with the great platform they consider Figma.

As part of the resolution, Adobe agreed to pay Figma a default termination feealthough financial details have not been publicly disclosed.

This compensation is an example of how commercial agreements often include clauses to mitigate the risks of unexpected cancellations.

This event is a reminder that Even the most promising merger plans can face unforeseen obstacles. Despite the cancellation of the agreement, Adobe and Figma remain leaders in their respective fields, with a track record of innovation and success.

With the cancellation of this agreement, Adobe and Figma have decided to continue their evolution independentlymarking the end of a chapter in the history of technology and opening the door to future opportunities for both companies.