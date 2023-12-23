In an effort to control video game addiction, China has imposed new limits on monthly spending on online games, prohibiting players from spending beyond an as-yet-undetermined amount. And although they do not specify which games these new regulations are aimed at, the Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail communities already feel that it is largely to control their microtransactions, which could directly affect the income of these popular games.

These measures imposed by the National Press and Publications Administration of that country are in addition to the restrictions imposed in 2021, when the Chinese authorities limited minors' access to online video games to three hours a week, with the aim of protecting their mental and physical health, as well as their healthy growth. Additionally, the new measures prohibit rewards for logging in daily, making your first in-game purchase, or spending repeatedly.

Major games could lose revenue or go bankrupt

As it is known that for some time now, authorities in China and other countries have been looking askance at games like Genshin Impact or Honkai Star Rail, because of how they encourage purchase and dedicate many hours to the game, through very aggressive strategies. This is why it is clear to think that the new measures could seek to limit this spending among young players of these particle titles, also trying to avoid addictions to them. And as we anticipated, the new regulations also prohibit probability-based raffles for minors, as well as speculation and auctioning of virtual game items.

Something that is speculated could have a great financial impact on miHoYo, the development studio behind Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rai, which is based in Shanghai, China, since being Free to Play games, they generate income thanks to controversial micropayments . In fact, since this announcement was delivered on Friday the 22nd, it has immediately generated a significant impact on the main Chinese video game companies. Shares of Tencent, the world's largest video game seller, fell up to 12% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, while those of its rival, NetEase, plummeted up to 25%.

Only time will tell if these new regulations have an impact on the income of these games and others with similar formats, although it is worth remembering that despite the difficulties faced by the video game industry in China in 2022, the market has shown signs of recovery in 2023, with a 13% increase in revenue. So we will have to wait to see how they adapt to the new rules and what measures they take to avoid ending up closing their operations.

