The Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died at the age of 86. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died at the age of 86. He has led the oil-rich country for the past three years after taking over from his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah.

“It is with great sadness and sadness that we mourn… the death of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah” said a statement broadcast on state TV, reported by the BBC. Regular programming on the channel has been discontinued following the announcement.

Nawaf, who was crown prince between 2006 and 2020, was the son of the emirate's 10th ruler, Sheikh Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who ruled Kuwait for nearly 30 years in the first half of the 20th century.

In November, Sheikh Nawaf was hospitalized “due to emergency health issues,” according to the official KUNA news agency, which did not specify his illness. He was later declared in stable condition.

This 86-year-old man ascended the throne in September 2020 after the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Before being appointed emir, Sheikh Nawaf had been Kuwait's crown prince since 2006, when he was appointed by the late Sheikh Sabah. Sheikh Nawaf had previously served Kuwait for more than 50 years in various positions.

From 1994 to 2003, Sheikh Nawaf was deputy head of the Kuwait National Guard. That year, he was appointed Minister of the Interior and first Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait.

Under Kuwait's constitution, succession to the positions of emir and crown prince is traditionally limited to descendants of Mubarak al-Sabah. Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah is the current Crown Prince of Kuwait.

Kuwait has not officially announced a successor to its emir following Sheikh Nawaf's death.

(ahm)