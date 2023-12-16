Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah, emir of Kuwait, i.e. the country's head of state, died on Saturday at the age of 86. His successor will be Crown Prince Meshal al Ahmad al Sabah, who has already been de facto governing the country since 2021 due to the emir's precarious health condition.

The causes of Nawaf al Ahmad's death have not yet been disclosed: he was admitted to hospital at the end of November due to what was officially described as a health emergency. Shortly afterwards, however, the state news agency declared that his condition had recovered. Sheikh Nawaf became emir in September 2020 following the death of his brother, Sheikh Sabah, who had ruled Kuwait since 2016 after serving as foreign minister for over 40 years. Kuwait is the seventh largest oil reserve country in the world. It borders Saudi Arabia and Iraq and faces Iran.