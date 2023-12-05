As you well know, Triumph operation started last week with a new era marked by the streaming. The famous musical talent search program has left public TV to land on Amazon Prime Video, where it is possible to see both the daily summaries of what happens at the academy and the live galas. And precisely last night there was a moment that is now almost a national meme: a somewhat embarrassing situation starring a Pixel 8 Pro (and your Buds Pro, don’t forget…).

Operación Triunfo, a format that returns

After saying goodbye to the 2020 edition – irremediably marked by the pandemic – many thought that it would be (quite a few) years until Operación Triunfo would return again. Nothing is further from reality. Gestmusic only needed about 24 months to recover and get back on track, announcing that end of this 2023 We would enjoy the famous program again.

Of course, traditional TV is now a thing of the past and this year’s big bet has been to take the show to a streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video, to be more exact.

In the content service it is possible to find access to all the usual daily summaries of the academy in addition to being the place where the news is broadcast every Monday. live gala -now much shorter, which is greatly appreciated.

It is also the place where you can see the call «postgala» -which is not having much success, since fans miss the old format of the famous “chat”- as well as, since yesterday, the farewell with the person expelled from the night. And that is precisely the moment that concerns us now. Well, we already have half of the internet, since now nothing else is talked about on social networks.

Too forced sponsorship of the Pixels

Like any self-respecting program, OT also needs its sponsors and collaborating brands. We have seen it, for example, with ING, the bank that periodically gives away a generous amount to the favorite of the week, and also with Google, who has distributed phones Pixel 8 Pro to all the triumphs to immortalize their experiences in the academy.

What we did not expect is that precisely that phone (and the Pixel Buds Pro, the house’s headphones), also They would demand their moment of glory during the farewell moment of the expelled contestant – in this case, Suzette. And after Noemí Galera, director of the academy, enters the expelled room, and hugs her for a few seconds, encouraging her, the scene that you will see below occurs:

This moment could be a scene from Noemí Argüelles in Paquita Salas. #OTDirecto5D pic.twitter.com/HKaOeavwFu — Jaume Viure (@jaumeviure) December 5, 2023

Needless to say, people couldn’t contain themselves and right now it’s one of the talk of the show (especially on X, where people have commented on how forced everything was). And it is good that a brand like Google sponsors the program – it would be necessary – but not that it does so. strain in a moment as delicate as expulsion of the contestant – someone very young who sees at that moment how his dream and project of becoming a singer have been cut short. Possibly in a situation like this the last thing that matters to you is that they give you a smartphone and headphones, so the scene becomes somewhat insensible.

Many have even compared the situation to that of Raquel Sánchez Silva and the famous Sony Xperia Z, a promotion she did on TV days after her husband’s death, with the terrible excuse that the condolence messages had reached her through her brand new phone.

Maybe OT and Google itself should give it a spin to that moment and look for another way to promote your phone other than that.