The electronic driving support systems that Ducati Diavel V4 makes available to the pilot are numerous. Many of them are coordinated by the riding modes, each of which provides a certain combination of settings that defines the character of the motorcycle within certain limits. There are four – Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet – all of which can be modified by the rider.

Below is a list and details of the systems with which the motorbike is equipped.

Traction control: it is adjustable on four levels (+ off) and works by analyzing the variation in rear wheel slip, an advanced operating logic that guarantees precise and smooth interventions. Selection of response to throttle control: High (direct without maximum power limits), Medium (gentle without maximum power limits) and Low (gentle with maximum power limited to 115 HP). ABS (3): it is adjustable on three levels. Level 1 is designed for maximum performance. It deactivates the reading of the rear wheel (it is therefore possible to block it), the cornering logic and the anti-lift function (the one that prevents the rear axle from lifting). Level 2 is dedicated to sporty driving, level 3 is focused on maximum safety. Wheelie control: is adjustable on four levels (+ off). Help for flying starts: it is adjustable on three levels, 1 is the most performing. It manages the engine speed during the “detachment” of the clutch and controls the wheelie of the bike.

Apart from the selection of the gas response, all these systems exploit the information made available by the presence of the Bosch six-axis inertial platform. Standard equipment also includes cruise control and keyless starting and steering lock.