By 2026, Toyota wants to have six EVs in Europe, of which the bZ4X will be the first. The angular little thing above will be the smallest and also cheapest of the bunch. For the time being it is known as the Toyota Urban SUV Concept. The real production model will arrive in the first half of 2024 and the EV will also have a bZ-like name.

Toyota has released very little information about the compact crossover. The Japanese car brand already reveals that it will have front- or four-wheel drive. Toyota’s competitor for the EX30 will have two battery options, just like the Volvo. You can choose from a ‘financially accessible’ entry-level model and a more expensive version with more range. What the driving range of the two will be is also a guess.

Toyota is already showing the smallest and largest

Toyota wants to say something about the other four new EVs and confirms that the largest of the bunch will resemble the Sport Crossover Concept. Toyota showed this study model in April this year and you can view it again below. Toyota seems to compensate for the angularity of the Urban SUV Concept with this large SUV with flowing lines.

The Toyota Sport Crossover Concept will be the largest EV | Photo: © Toyota

We also don’t know much about the Toyota Sport Crossover Concept yet. The brand says that it offers ‘maximum comfort, combined with the functionality of five doors, generous legroom in the rear and a large luggage compartment’. Oh, and it is built in collaboration with BYD for the European and Chinese markets. Will Toyota finally play a role in the EV market?