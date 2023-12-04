These are strange times for sports car lovers. Those who do not want to get rid of combustion vehicles have a difficult horizon ahead of them. Europe is forcing manufacturers to switch to electric cars and large cities want to remove the most polluting vehicles from their streets.

Do you like raw power? You will like the electric one. Many of the firms have wanted to convince the sports vehicle lover with a very simple formula: if you are one of those who likes unlimited acceleration, here you have a burst of power (counted by hundreds of horses, if necessary).

But if you prefer agility, a small and light car, we have very bad news: there is no electric one in sight. The last to confirm it is the future Alpine A290the sportiest and most performance version of the electric Renault R5.

Electric and light do not fit into the same sentence

In recent months we have talked about surprising overweight figures in electric cars. The Tesla Cybertruck is the most recent case but, for now, we will leave it aside since it is not at all clear that it will reach Europe. Yes, we will see the new Volvo EX90 or Polestar 3 on our continent, cars that are dangerously close to three tons in weight.

The trend collides directly with the intentions of the European policies, who even talk about imposing a new driving license for all those cars that exceed 1.8 tons. That, in electric cars, would mean that the vast majority of what is offered on the market would need this additional license.

And electric cars, no matter how small they are, continue to leave us with weighty figures to reflect on. The last of them, as we said, has been the Alpine A290. The first details of the sportier version of the electric Renault R5 have already reached the press and in French media such as L’Automobile they were throwing their hands up.

The new French electric sports car will measure 3.99 meters long and 1.82 meters wide. But above all it surprises with its weight: 1.500 kg. What we have seen may not seem like much, but we are talking about a car that should have a battery between 40 and 52 kWh in size, as these are the data used for the next electric Renault R5.

We are talking about a car that will measure almost 20 centimeters less than the current Alpine A110, with powers that have not yet been revealed (this should not be a problem in an electric car) but that will weigh just over 300 kg more than the current French sports car. It is a real problem for a car designed to enjoy a curved road and whose brand has always opted to launch the lightest possible cars on the market, even sacrificing power.

With a battery of that size, the big problem for the Alpine A290 will be found by those looking to enjoy a good stretch of mountain, as it can be found with autonomy between 150 and 200 kilometers at a strong pace and in the best of cases. You would always need to have a plug nearby to charge the battery before and after setting off.





Lotus Eletre

Against our principles

The problem, in addition to this obvious limitation, is that larger and more autonomous vehicles also see their weight multiplied. This for manufacturers like Alpine is a real problembecause the brand has always tried to prioritize the enjoyment of driving a light car even if it was not the most powerful.

It is not the only signature. Lotus has not given an official weight for the Eletre but it should differ very little from the Volvo EX90, with which it shares technology and battery size. Both will offer huge energy stores of more than 100 kWh and will be among the largest on the market. In the case of the Lotus we do not know the weight yet but the Volvo will weigh over 2,800 kg.

The Lotus Emira, its latest combustion vehicle, weighed just over 1,500 kg in its 366 HP version. Of course, it was not an SUV, nor was it taller than five meters nor, of course, is it electric. Because that is the real problem: at the moment it is impossible to create a car less than four and a half meters, sporty and electric that is close to that weight. At least with a battery that guarantees its functionality.

And Mazda is in the same situation. The Japanese firm is extremely suspicious of the electric car. Some time ago they warned that the production of electric cars with huge batteries “is not sustainable” and that is why they are betting on an electric car with extended range, as they presented at the last Tokyo Motor Show.

There, its Mazda Iconic SP caught everyone’s attention with its series and plug-in hybrid concept. That is, the car has a battery large enough to cover a few dozen kilometers in electric mode, but it is accompanied by a rotary engine that acts as a generator, using gasoline to generate electricity.

The concept is a particularly interesting idea for small sports cars. In this way, the user can guarantee mobility in the urban environment in electric and take advantage of the virtues rotary engine enjoying on a mountain road. It is even compatible with a future where cities force drivers to move in completely electric mode within population centers.

The Japanese claimed that this concept was capable of generating 370 HP of power while limiting its weight to 1,430 kg. The configuration is significantly superior to the current MX-5, which in its most powerful version weighs less than 1,200 kg but has a 184 HP engine. This prototype is halfway between the Mazda convertible and the Mazda RX-8, a larger sports car, which was sold with 231 HP and weighed almost the same, leaving the scale at 1,425 kg.

Opting for a completely electric car with a large battery, with the weight that this entails, is a significant burden for Mazda, as it is for Lotus and Alpine, whose identity is beginning to be diluted with the arrival of the electric car.

