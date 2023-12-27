The electric car market is beginning to experience problems that, until now, it had not known. This is also directly affecting the second-hand vehicle and represents a challenge for the industry That, from various fronts, you have to decide how to start acting to keep sales at a good pace.

For months now, there have been warnings that the electric car market is cooling down. Some experts have begun to warn that it is difficult for the growth we have seen so far in sales to be maintained for much longer.

The problem is that the industry is at a point that it was not aware of until now. The first to decide to make the move to the electric car already have their garage full and now it remains to reach the middle and most popular classes. Without electric cars that guarantee great autonomy at an affordable pricethe buyer who previously opted for the simplest and most practical cars still has many reservations about switching to an electric car.

At the same time, the countries where the electric car has penetrated with greater force are beginning to consider the end of aid for this type of technology. Norway has discovered that subsidies are a double-edged sword and Germany, for political reasons, has withdrawn them suddenly, although it already hoped to end them in 2024.

However, sales of electric cars they keep growing at a good pace. 14.2% of the cars sold in Europe are electric and almost half are more or less electrified. Last year, the number of electric cars sold between January and November 2023 was 11.1% of the total.

Manufacturers, yes, have cut forecasts. Volkswagen assures that it is going to limit its production, since demand does not keep pace with supply. The question is whether manufacturers have overestimated the market or, on the contrary, it is true that it is cooling. Be that as it may, the trend is becoming more acute in the second-hand electric car market.

And that is a problem.

Sitting I wait, the buyer I want

“One has to reduce prices significantly “This is how Dirk Weddigen von Knapp, representative of a group of Audi and Volkswagen dealers, summarizes the situation for Bloomberg.

According to economic reports, the prices of new and used vehicles between electric cars are moving away very quickly and the gap is growing larger. And the residual value of the vehicle after three years is much lower in an electric car compared to a combustion car.

They assure that, while after three years the combustion car is sold at almost 70% of its value, an electric car is already below 60%. The gap is not as big as in 2022 but the trend warns that the average price of second-hand electric vehicles is falling.

Last August, Motorpasión reported that the market was beginning to show symptoms of a cold. The second-hand electric car market is going at two speeds. While fleet companies have been embracing it, the individual customer is reluctant to take the step.

Bloomberg points out the same thing. The problem is that we are on the verge of what is considered a new generation of electric vehicles. Although the floor of the electric car points to prices of 20,000 euros, the entry of Chinese manufacturers and the promises of more competitive prices in the short and medium term by Western companies is causing some buyers to extend the useful life of their cars sooner. to take the step. For them, the second-hand electric car does not seem to be an option.

Doubts about battery health and promises of much more capable electric cars at a lower price are weighing down demand for second-hand electric cars

The electric car market with more attractive prices is full of cars with between 200 and 300 kilometers. A meager figure that may be valid for different types of uses but is also less attractive when there is doubt about the health of the electric car's battery. The value of this component continues to represent 30% of the vehicle's price, according to BloombergNEF.

In part it is an unfounded fear since checking the health of the battery is simple but, on the other hand, it makes sense if we take into account that replacing it can be so expensive that it increases the final purchase bill by thousands of euros for each module changed . And that's if you don't have to change the entire battery.

But the problem could get much worse next year, Bloomberg points out. They point out that in Europe the electric car has been acquired, in many cases, through renting and that 2024 is the end for a significant number of these contracts. Demand for a type of vehicle that, at the moment, the public does not seem to be willing to buy should therefore significantly increase.

This, they say, has its consequences in the new car market. Large rental companies or leasing companies had chosen to buy electric cars but the poor performance they are having in the second-hand market is causing these companies to put on the brakes.

And all this has one last consequence, they point out from the economic sphere: what is done with that excess stock. Until now, a good part of the cars discarded by Europeans have ended up in Africa but we do not know about an excess stock of electric vehicles that are only a few years old. where can they go.

Africa lacks the necessary infrastructure to absorb them and in China there have already been cemeteries of electric cars that have never been sold due to the ease of producing new, much more capable models that have left behind thousands of vehicles that have become obsolete in a very short time. .

Therefore, a new situation is expected in the market that has not been experienced until now. A majority of buyers who are delaying the purchase of a new vehicle, electric cars that promise to come out with more interesting figures than until now and a second-hand offer that will continue to grow but that, for the moment, cannot find a buyer.

Photo | Sébastien Chiron