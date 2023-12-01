What a way to start the Semifinal of The Voice! The eight talents who will fight to win The Voice 2023 have joined their voices to sing My voice, a song from Kingdom.

Nereida, Miguel, Pablo, Lucas, Dária, Larisa, Elsa and Phindile are risking everything tonight and four of them will become finalists of The Voice with the votes of the viewers, who will be able to choose through the website.

Without a doubt it has been a spectacular start that has left us wanting more. It’s going to be an incredible night!

It was a great performance that will go down in the history of The Voice. The four coaches have wished the eight semi-finalists good luck.