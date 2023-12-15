In the last municipal elections in May, the residents of Hiriberri, in Navarra, a small town of 110 inhabitants, were concerned about the future of their land. None of the citizens had run for mayor. Months later, on November 26, the elections were repeated again. And again, no sign of any candidate. Of the 44 municipalities in Spain that had to repeat the process because there was no candidacy in the May call, 38 were Navarrese. And in eight of them there is still no one who wants to be mayor.

Hiriberri is not alone in the mission of finding a municipal leader. The same thing happens in Iralzu, Sarries, Bargota, Etayo, Lezaun, Aresu and Orisoain. The Foral Community was the territory of Spain where the most partial elections were held on November 26 as a second round because no candidate had previously been presented.

Why it works for different reasons. First, depopulation. Second, the lack of generational change. And third, an unprecedented institutional demobilization of residents. The problem is that this situation could lead to its neighbors being governed for the next four years by councilors appointed “by hand” by the members of management companies designated by the Government of Navarra. Or what is worse, to the extinction of the municipality.

Nabarte, a municipality about 50 kilometers from Pamplona and with almost 300 inhabitants, faces its disappearance and lose its legal entity. Even so, no one wants to be mayor and he has already spent two consecutive terms in the same way. Those affected point to the “comfort of the people”: “Some don't care and others thought it was like before, a manager was appointed, and it caught them by surprise. These are the second elections in which no one stands and with the new law, we would proceed to open an extinction file,” comments Egoitz Gamio Michelena, councilor, in this article in El Confidencial.

The question is: why does Navarra have almost 90% of the towns no candidates? The dean of the College of Sociology and Political Science of Navarra, Manolo Rodríguez, points in this other article from eldiario.es to the demographics of the community: “We find that in Navarra, especially in the area of ​​the Pyrenees and Pre-Pyrenees, there are many towns with very few inhabitants and very old. Older people no longer have the desire to get involved in politics, and the few young people who live in these towns often go to Pamplona every day to work or even live there,” he points out.

According to the INE, in Navarra 70% of the 272 municipalities have less than 1,000 inhabitants. And the lack of generational change has caused that in up to 54 localities there is a single candidate, who already knows that it will be the one chosen due to the lack of competition.

What can happen to these municipalities?

The problem is that without city council there are no budgets, and that makes it difficult to request subsidies and, therefore, to make important decisions. And to this is added another big problem. According to the new Foral Law of Local Administration of 2019, there are several assumptions for the extinction of councils, and not having candidates for mayor is one of them.

According to the regulations, a municipality can become extinct by: request of the majority of the neighbors or the governing body, when the economic, human or material resources are lacking, that is, when there are no neighbors left; and when no candidacies have been presented in two successive council electoral processes. Due to this rule of three, eight councils without candidates in two complete electoral calls (2019 and 2023) could disappear.





Even if that did not happen, articles 181 and 182 of the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime establish that if a city council has more than half of the councilor positions vacant, it can be formed. a management commission with the available councilors and with neighbors designated by the parties that had representation. And if that proves impossible, the Provincial Council or the autonomous government, as the case may be, “will directly assume the ordinary management” of the council.

Empty Spain, an administrative problem

It has been precisely the fear to the arrival of local governments outside the town, which has caused an unexpected outbreak of citizen participation in other towns in Spain, especially in Burgos, Segovia and Teruel, where no candidates were presented for the municipal elections. In some of them the reaction has remained on a single candidate for mayor, in the case of Urzainki, or on a single list.

As in Navarra, the main problem lies in depopulation. Also according to data from the INE, more than half of the Spanish municipalities (4,986 of 8,131) have less than 1,000 inhabitants, although only 3% of the population is concentrated there. This makes it very difficult to run a correct administration, close lists in local elections or find candidates for mayor. The phenomenon is even more radical in some regions. Of the 38 Navarrese municipalities in which there were no lists on May 28, ten have less than 100 inhabitants and another 17 do not reach 250.

