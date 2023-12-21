As per tradition, also for the last Milan Motor Show, we came out with the extraordinary edition of Motociclismo entirely dedicated to Eicma. There are numerous new products for 2024 including motorbikes, scooters, accessories and clothing that you will find inside.

Browse the online preview

The Eicma 2023 Special was on sale at our stand at the fair and on newsstands throughout Italy. But if you missed it, you still have an opportunity to receive it for free, in digital format; an opportunity reserved for our most loyal readers.

To receive yours free digital copy of the Eicma 2023 Special just sign up to the Motociclismo newsletter (by clicking here or on the blue button below), which will keep you 360° updated on the world of motorbikes, our events and special initiatives.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEWSLETTER