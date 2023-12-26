The editors were allowed to choose 10 cars under the Christmas tree. This is what they became!

At Christmas it is always about unpacking presents and hoping that you get what you want. That is no different for us at the Autoblog editorial team. In addition to obligatory wishes such as shower gel, deodorant and fragrance in a combined gift box, we also have automotive wishes.

It started as a 'what would you do if money were no issue?' Conversation between @Machiel and the undersigned. Of course we also visited the rest of the editors to see what their Christmas wish list would be. Of course, such a list is subject to change. That's why we started putting it together last month.

Jaap

Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 Stradale Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato DeTomaso P72 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso Ferrari 288 GTO Ferrari LaFerrari Lancia Stratos Zero Lexus LFA Plymouth Hemi Cuda Porsche Carrera GT

For the car enthusiast, giving up your ten favorite cars is of course the same as choosing your favorite child or your favorite woman (m/f/i). Actually just not possible. But there @willeme threatened to wrap a BBS wheel around my dinosaur head if I didn't do it; Here are the cars that always come to mind for me when asking this question. As you can see, Italian is ultimately what I like best, but a little change in food makes food better. The V10s from the Lexus and Porsche simply cannot be missed for the sound. And yes, of course everything is RWD and quite classic in a literal or at least figurative sense. There are many honorable mentions, but then this becomes a list of 25 cars. Or more. So the only addition; If a daily is needed, then an Alfa Romeo Giulia Q. It was recently overhauled by Ferrari Tailor Made, of course, with an exterior in Vinaccia and peanut butter leather from Poltrona Frau instead of the crunchy standard Alcantara. I estimate that they would be happy to do that for you for an appropriate fee if you already have the other cars on the list… Jaapiyo, names the most beautiful car but doesn't put it in the list…

Lok

Audi RS6 ABT Nogaro Edition (C7)

BMW M5 CS (F90)

BMW M3 CSL (E46)

Ford GT (2005)

Equus Bass 770

Lexus LFA (puur voor de sound ;))

Mercedes AMG Hammer 6.0 Coupe (W124)

Porsche 911 Dakar (992)

Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabrio (997.2)

Renault Clio Sport 182 Trophy

My list is hopefully a perfect summary of childhood memories (especially Gran Turismo 4), cars that had a supporting role in something from Top Gear from the period 2008-2013, huge German dikschiffs that I just find cool for the most unnecessary reasons (hello RS6!) and cars where the unexpected combination of things is simply unique and fun, such as the 911 Dakar and Equus Bass 770. I also think that this dozen is a perfect composition of everything you could want from a car collection! Loek, watches Top Gear while playing Gran Turismo.

Machiel

Aston Martin One-77

Alfa Romeo 8C

Dodge Viper (VX)

Ferrari 812 GTS

Lamborghini Miura

Lexus LFA

Lotus Exige (S3)

Mercedes SL 65 AMG Black Series

Pagani Zonda F

Spyker C8 Aileron

When I started with a top 10 it was still quite difficult, but the more I think about it, the more difficult it becomes to limit the choice to 10 cars. In any case, I kept it varied by choosing only 1 car from each brand. There is of course an overarching theme: (relatively) modern supercars with at least eight cylinders. Plus a Lotus for pure driving pleasure. And a Miura to look at. Machiel, makes good use of 'money no object'.

Michael

Aston Martin DB4 GT Dino 206 SP Ford GT '04 Ford Escort RS Cosworth Ford RS200 Ford SportKa Jaguar XJR-15 Schuppan 962 CR Maserati Barchetta Mercedes-Benz SL65 Black Series (with other rims)

I think that something should work out with that €30 million State Lottery, but it may be tight. Now that I have passed on this list, I realize again that an 037 Stradale should also be on it. And a Maserati Shamal, and actually the most beautiful car ever is a Ferrari 308 GTB with gold-colored rims… Back to this list. We used to live next to a Ford Garage, so we were a Ford Family. And that Maserati barchetta. Of course, it must be one of those and the SportKa is already in our sights, but more about that later. Michael, surprises everyone with a purist list!

Michel

Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTC Cabrio

Citroën Mehari

Datsun 240Z

1966 Dodge Charger

Ferrari Testarossa

1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 R

Lancia Delta HF Integrale

Renault 5 GT Turbo

Toyota 2000 GT

Toyota Land Cruiser GDJ76

The only list without a Porsche! A top 10 for under the Christmas tree! Not yet a simple task. I can think of 20. It has become an exotic list with Japanese and European influences and some stray Americans. The Germans did not make it into the top 10 for me and the 2CV can remain as number 11. It doesn't have to be under the Christmas tree, it just stands in the yard. Michel, probably already has a lot of Porsches.

Nicolas

BMW E39 M5

Ferrari 250 California Spyder

Ferrari 328 GTS

Ferrari F355 Spider

Land Rover Defender V8 -wel de nieuwe-

Mercedes Maybach met V12

Mercedes SL65 AMG

Porsche 993 Turbo

Porsche Cayenne Turbo S-E Hybrid

Renault Clio I Williams

My money is already gone on the first one, I'm afraid. Nicolas, sometimes buys a car.

Ruben

Alpina B4 S

Bentley Continental GTC V8 S

BMW M2 Competition (F87)

BMW M3 Touring (G81)

BMW M3 (E36)

Ferrari 458 Speciale

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS (991.2)

Porsche Cayman GT4 RS (982C)

Lamborghini Murcielago SV

Mercedes SLS AMG Black Series (C199)

I already have the BMW M2 F87, but it is so nice that it can remain part of the list. Porsche 991.2 GTS as a daily to alternate with the M2. And the M3 Touring for more practical days or in bad weather. The E36 M3 to have the old BMW feeling. The SLS Black Series because it is a work of art, ditto for the Murciélago SV. The 458 Speciale because it is also beautiful, but this is actually a supercar that is also fun to drive. The Conti GTC V8 S for trips to Southern Europe. Ruben, already working on his collection.

Willem

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (manual gearbox, squadra upgrade) (952) '18 Audi S4 TDI Avant (with A4 exhaust and VVT upgrade) '20 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 LS6 (manual gearbox) '70 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series II '66 Honda Integra Type-R (DC2) '99 Lancia Delta Integrale Evoluzione II Edizione Finale (831) '92 Nissan Skyline GT-R M-Spec Nür (R34) '02 Peugeot 106 Rallye '97 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Kaege (997) ' 06 Saab 900 Turbo 16 Coupe '87

I have wanted a Giulia Quadrifoglio for a very long time and very much. In my opinion, it is a brilliant sports sedan that is seriously underrated and criminally undervalued. With 5 people on board and their luggage you can reach 307 km/h, drift for hours, participate in track days and it is a beautiful car. The Audi S4 TDI is a daily for the winter (so I don't have to include an SUV in the list) and the only one with an automatic transmission. The Chevelle is the most brutal muscle car, the Ferrari 330 GT the most elegant Gran Tourer and the Honda Integra Type-R one of the most refined and puristic driver's cars. The Delta is iconic to see and ride and the Skyline is legendary. I chose the M-Spec because I just want to drive it. The Peugeot 106 Rallye 1.3 is one of the most wonderful pedal boxes. I had some doubts about a Clio V6, but you can't drive it full throttle on a B-road, but the 106 can. The 911 GT3 with Kaege stuff is for track days and the Saab 900 Turbo because it's the coolest car ever built (my middle name is Roderick and I have a Paul & Shark jersey, so that explains a lot). I do not need more. Willem, put a diesel in it.

In short, these are the editors' top 10 autp's under the Christmas tree! Of course you are free to leave your own top 10 in the comment section.

