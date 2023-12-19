“The most damaging event for our brand in 140 years of history.” This is how Hisao Tanaka, CEO of Toshiba, described the financial scandal that hit the Japanese giant seven years ago and for which he ended up resigning. The executive's words were true. The accounting makeupwhich included exaggerating the firm's operating profits for years, was just one chapter in a complex crisis with many consequences.

Toshiba has long represented Japan's technological and business ingenuity. The company had business units in the energy, electronics, semiconductors and computing sectors. In fact, the concept of flash memory emerged from his laboratories. But that enviable reputation was diluted amid harmful leadership. Toshiba will cease trading on the stock market to redefine itself for the future.

Scandal, harmful leadership and second chance

The nightmare for Toshiba at the public level acquired a certain degree of notoriety in May 2015, when it made official an investigation of several years ago into financial statements, a measure that was supported by alleged irregularities accountants. So the dividend distribution was canceled and no profit outlook was projected for the following quarters. Things looked bad, but this would only be the beginning of what was to come.

Two months later, an independent research group published a report stating that the firm had overstated its profits for seven years, which in accounting terms translated into a fake figure of $1.2 billion. The next day saw Tanaka's resignation, which was accompanied by the departure of other members of Toshiba's leadership affected by the scandal.

The market did not receive the news well and Toshiba shares plummeted in the following months, reaching their lowest point in two and a half years. As a result of this scenario, the name Toshiba was removed from the ranking of the main companies in Japan. That same year, the firm divested its image sensor business, which was acquired by Sony, and announced a reorganization of its other divisions.

When things seemed to be looking up in 2017, a nuclear energy company that Toshiba had bought in 2006, Westinghouse, filed for bankruptcy, causing a multibillion-dollar loss and threatening to take its parent company down the same path. That same year, Toshiba agreed to divest much of its semiconductor business and received an injection of capital from foreign investors to settle in once again.





Later came the sale of the personal computer business to Sharp. In 2020, far from bad practices completely disappearing, even after profound changes, they were discovered new irregularities in accounting documents. In all of this, everything seemed to indicate that Toshiba would separate into three companies to survive: one for energy, another for infrastructure, and a third for various businesses.

But the shareholders did not agree with the aforementioned scheme. A division into two companies and the spin-off of the devices unit were then negotiated. This was not successful either, but at the same time the idea of ​​starting to receive purchase offers was being considered. Already in 2022 there were at least 10 investors interested in buying the company, with Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) apparently being the most interested in the operation.





In March of this year, Toshiba's board of directors finally accepted Toshiba's $14.5 billion takeover bid. Months after that movement, Toshiba will stop trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday and will become a company under new ownership, raising questions about what the long-term strategy will be.

Despite all the scandals, Toshiba remains a very important company, mainly for Japan. It currently employs around 100,000 people and still has a presence in the energy, electronics and semiconductor sectors. There are no details on future plans, but Reuters projects that current CEO Taro Shimada, who will remain in his role after the deal, will focus on high-margin digital services.

