Andrés Balado was one of the great contestants of the 2019 edition of La Voz. The talent was on Paulina Rubio's team and is now the oldest contestant on La Voz All Stars.

On this occasion that Paulina Rubio, a coach with whom she learned a lot in her edition, is not there, she hopes to surprise one of the other coaches with her voice.

The talent has sung Purple Rain by Prince in La Voz: All Stars and Luis Fonsi has immediately recognized his voice: “He was in the edition with Paulina,” he noted. And Luis Fonsi shared that edition with the Mexican and Andrés Balado was one of his favorite voices.

Malú and Luis Fonsi turned their chairs and the coach dedicated some nice words to her: “Your voice amazed me,” she noted. Finally, the talent has decided to leave with Luis Fonsi: “I am going to be guided by my heart,” she admitted when making her decision.