Just in time to give as a Christmas gift: Amazon once again has offers for all its devices Echo and Echo Show. All delivered on time for the designated date, so if you had thought that giving Alexa to your family or friends as a gift was a good idea, here are the best ways to do it with some savings.

Echo Dot 5th generation





Possibly the biggest bestseller of this selection is the Echo Dot fifth generation. It is a regular feature in Amazon offer campaigns and you have it for only 26.99 euros, reduced by 38 euros over the official and usual 64.99 euros.

This smart speaker is the best way to have access to Alexa, being able to use it to listen to music, digital radio or podcasts, as well as to control smart devices and our home automation installation. You can choose in 3 different colors and has shipping in time for Christmas.

Echo Dot 5th generation

Echo Dot 5th generation with clock





As usual, the conventional model is accompanied in these offers by the Echo Dot with clock. This speaker is ideal to make it our alarm clock and we can find it for 44.99 euros instead of the usual 74.99 euros: our savings will be about 30 euros.

This model offers us everything that the previous one and also includes a illuminated digital clock, which will allow us to know at all times what time it is and data such as what time and temperature are expected for the day. It also has shipping in time for Christmas.

Echo Dot 5th generation with clock

Echo Pop





The most recent model in Amazon's family of smart speakers is also on sale and has delivery in time for Christmas. It is the cheapest in the range and costs 20.99 euros. with 29 euros discount over the official and usual 54.99 euros.

This model offers us higher quality audio with a 1.95″ speaker and is capable of offering lossless high definition music. It is the most suitable model to take advantage of the high resolution sound of services such as Apple Music, Tidal or the own Amazon Music Unlimited.

Echo Studio





The last of the speakers (properly speaking) on ​​offer is the one that offers the greatest features. This is the Echo Studio, which can be purchased for 179.99 euros with delivery in time for christmas y with a discount of 60 euros over the usual 239.99 euros.

This model has three two-inch midrange speakers, a one-inch tweeter and a 5.25-inch woofer with a total power of 330W. It has a 24-bit DAC and is also compatible with Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio from Sony, as well as Zigbee in its home automation control section.

Echo Show 15





Already in the segment of “speakers” with screen, the top model of the range is the Echo Show 15which we can still buy at a discount, for 229 euros, with 70 euros discount over the usual 299.99 euros and delivery in time for Christmas.

It is the model with the largest screen in the range and is designed more to hang on the wall due to its 15-inch diagonal. It offers Full HD resolution and has a 5 Mp camera for video calls. In addition, it is ideal for enjoying streaming content from services such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, A3 Player or other audio services, such as Spotify or Apple Music.

Echo Show 15 + Remote | 15.6″ Full HD smart screen with Alexa and Fire TV integrated

Echo Show 10





With a slightly tighter size and a tabletop approach rather than hanging on the wall, we have the Echo Show 10which has a usual price of 269.99 euros, although we can buy it for 60 euros less now that it is reduced to 209.99 euros. Also It arrives in time for Christmas.

This model offers us a 10-inch HD screen (1280x800p) and a 13 MP camera, offering the features of the rest of the range of Amazon screen speakers but adding a motorized base that acts as a speaker and allows you to follow our movement during video calls.

Echo Show 10 (3rd generation)

Echo Show 8





He Echo Show 8 launches new model. The third generation of this model is redesigned and now offers spatial audio as well as an 8-inch touch screen with 1280x800p resolution. It has two speakers and its camera is also improved, with 13 MP and a better position for video calls.

We can buy it for 144.99 euros, with 25 euros discount over the usual 169.99 euros and also has delivery in time for Christmas.

Echo Show 5 third generation





Finally, the youngest of the family, the Echo Show 5 of third generation It's also on sale. We have it for 54.99 euros, half the price, since its official price is 109.99 euros. We save 55 euros and we will have it in time for Christmas.

This model has a 5.5-inch screen with the usual speaker functions and also the possibilities it offers, such as the consumption of image content, along with the possibility of making video calls comfortably. In addition, it allows you to control video surveillance cameras.

Echo Show 5 (3rd generation)

