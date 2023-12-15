The ECB leaves interest rates unchanged at 4.50%

No surprises from the ECB Governing Council meeting which has decided – like the Fed and the Bank of England – to keep the three reference interest rates unchanged. But in the note announcing the choice, Eurotower observes how “inflation, despite having decreased in recent months, will probably return to record a temporary increase in the short term”.

The new projections for the euro area formulated by Eurosystem experts accompanying the ECB's decision to keep rates steady show how inflation “should gradually reduce over the next year, and then move closer to the Governing Council's objective of 2% in 2025”. In fact, experts expect overall inflation to stand on average at 5.4% in 2023, 2.7% in 2024, 2.1% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026. Compared to September financial year, the projections for 2023 and especially for 2024 were revised downwards.

Day Bce goes ahead with reducing its budget: in fact the Governing Council has decided to maintain in the first part of 2024 the current approach of full reinvestment of maturing securities under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP). In the second half of the year, the intention is to reduce the PEPP portfolio by €7.5 billion per month, on average, and then to end reinvestments under this program at the end of 2024.

Also Passet purchase program (PAA) is shrinking at a measured and predictable pace, as the Eurosystem no longer reinvests the principal repaid on maturing securities.

It's a economic growth which in the Eurozone should remain “contained in the short term”. This is the indication that comes from the new estimates of the Eurosystem experts who predict a euro area GDP of +0.6% for 2023, rising to +0.8% next year. However, explains the ECB, “beyond this horizon, the economy should recover due to the increase in real incomes – as families benefit from the fall in inflation and the increase in wages – and the improvement in external demand. Therefore, Eurosystem experts' projections indicate growth of 1.5% in both 2025 and 2026.

