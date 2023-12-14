From the moment you receive a ticket for speeding, running a red light or another traffic fine, you have eight weeks to pay it. If that doesn't work, half the amount will be added and later the fine will even double. Research by De Volkskrant shows that the government makes a lot of money from people who pay their traffic fines late. And this is causing Dutch families to suffer.

De Volkskrant requested figures on reminders on top of traffic fines from the past three years from the CJIB. Approximately 8 million traffic fines are issued every year. Of these, 900,000 are not paid immediately. Even 459,000 fines will receive a second reminder and therefore a doubling of the fine amount. As a result, 16 percent of the revenue from traffic fines consists of reminders.

How much does the government receive from late payment of traffic fines?

The fines added together yield an average of 635.1 million euros per year. In total, the Dutch government earns an average of 137 million euros per year from late payment of traffic fines. All administration costs are worth an average of 71.8 million euros. A large amount of money that people who are already having a hard time financially suffer from.

A quarter of the income from reminders comes from uninsured vehicles. The RDW checks whether cars are insured and can impose a fine of 370 to 400 euros on one motorist twice a year. If the car owner pays too late, the fine can increase to 2,400 euros, even if the car has not driven a mile that year.

Then just pay your fine on time, right?

That sounds simpler than it seems, explains researcher Merel van Rooy from the Institute for Public Economics. 'Among the uninsured, people with debts and less self-reliance are overrepresented. And they often ignore the mail,” Van Rooy told De Volkskrant. Because the fine is often ignored, the person quickly faces a higher fine.

According to Statistics Netherlands, there are 725,000 families in the Netherlands that are experiencing financial difficulties. In 123,680 households this is (partly) due to increased traffic fines. This is partly due to the way in which reminders for traffic fines work. Now that these are already such turbulent times in The Hague, we are curious whether this newspaper research will still be discussed in a debate.