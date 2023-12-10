We have hardly any data on ‘GTA VI’ beyond what we have been able to deduce from the trailer, the setting data (state of Leonida, city of Vice City) and a date that is too broad so that we do not know if we have before us a year and a couple of months of waiting or more than two years. And of course, We also don’t know anything about the duration.

Duration in sandbox games is very complicated to gauge: there is a central core of the game that is considered minimal to count as complete, but that is just the beginning. There are side missions, exploration, a multitude of variables. If the game is good, content beyond the main missions can easily double the length. And possibly we will have to add even more time if we want to reach one hundred percent entelechy.

But yes we can look at the durations of previous games in the saga trying to come to a conclusion. These are some of them, plus those of other Rockstar hits, counted in hours, according to the collaborative repository of game durations How Long to Beat.

Grand Theft Auto III: Main story: 15 hours / With secondary ones: 20½ hours / 100%: 39½ hours

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas: Main story: 30½ hours / With secondary: 45½ hours / 100%: 76 hours

Grand Theft Auto IV: Main story: 27½ hours / With secondary ones: 40½ hours / 100%: 74 hours

Grand Theft Auto V: Main story: 31½ hours / With secondary ones: 49½ hours / 100%: 83 hours

Red Dead Redemption 2: Main story: 50 hours / With secondary: 81½ hours / 100%: 182 hours

The increase in hours is evident, both in the semi-complete game (main plus secondary missions) and in the option for completionists, of completing one hundred percent of the tasks and missions. It is very unlikely that Rockstar will allow itself, a decade after the previous game in the franchise, to make a game whose length is below its most recent success, ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’.

So a conservative and almost certain estimate would be that The complete game with secondary parts will last more than one hundred hours. But it is very possible that we will fall short. We have to keep in mind that these durations are often “without enjoying” all the possibilities of the games, which in titles as immersive as those from Rockstar are abundant.

That is to say, have you really played Red Dead Redemption 2′ if you haven’t stopped to watch a sunrise, camp, and simply stay alone, immersed in your thoughts? Because if you’ve done all that, the game has surely passed two hundred hours. Likewise, it is unlikely that in your games of the latest ‘GTA’ you have gone from mission to mission. You’ve stopped to play tricks, to test the possibilities, to steal a plane to make a fool of yourself, to start a fight just because you can…

At the moment we can only conjecture, but the bets no longer go below three figures, as is natural (much less in these times in which an ‘Assassin’s Creed’ does not usually go below 120 hours to complete 100% of the game). The real surprise would be if that amount was much further, up to three, four hundred hours. More ‘GTA Online’, of course. Thousands of hours. Another decade of fun. Crazy.

Header: Rockstar

