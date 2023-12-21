The name is at Honda Silver Wing it had a double life: between the end of the '70s and the beginning of the '80s the Tokyo company had a series of motorcycles with this name in its range, also known as the GL500 and GL650. Then in October 2000, at the Intermot in Munich, the same name was used for a new maxi scooter, which remained in the range until 2009.

The Silver Wing motorcycle was quite unique, wanted to satisfy those customers who loved to travel comfortably on a motorbike with an American look. Using the terms in vogue today we could define it as a mix between a cruiser and a touring bike, suitable for motorcyclists who liked to use the motorbike in a calm manner, without particular sporting ambitions. of particular performances. Today there is no longer a motorcycle in the Honda range that follows this philosophy, the closest, perhaps, is the NT1100, but in this case we are already more among the sport tourers.

Thus designer Oberdan Bezzi realized his personal vision of a modern Silver Wing 1100. Built on the technical basis of the Rebel 1100, it is “a motorbike of great substance and few frills, to keep its price down. Protective, very comfortable, indestructible and very easy to maintain, with a beautiful 80s look like the queen of American Interstates”.