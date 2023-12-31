Two of the most controversial films of 2023 are connected to each other.

Although this year has been a great year for cinema, especially due to the phenomenon created by Barbie and Oppenheimer, it was in December, the last month, when it arrived on Amazon Prime Video one of the most interesting films of 2023. Yes, we are talking about Saltburn, Emerald Fennell's new madness that has caused a real tsunami on social networks.

But did you know that this indie film has a double connection with the highest-grossing film of the year? Yeah, indeed, Saltburn y Barbie They are connected through the names of two women and only the most advanced film buffs will have been able to notice. Thank goodness that at Hobbycine we are always on the lookout to find the best coincidences.

The first connection is found through the director of Saltburn, Emerald Fennell who, although she usually places herself behind the cameras, in Barbie decided to stand in front of them to give life to Midge, Barbie's doll friend who is always pregnant. In the film we can see her greet Margot Robbie with a big belly.

And the second connection is given, precisely, by the protagonist of Barbie, since Margot Robbie has not only become one of the best performers of her generation She is also working as a producer, carrying out such special projects as Saltburn, which counts the name of the Australian actress among its executive producers.

10+ shots for the key Saltburn scene

Although the entire film is full of somewhat uncomfortable moments, the scene that managed to cross the screen was the last one, in which Barry Keoghan is seen dancing completely naked. A moment that had to be recorded a total of 11 times. “The seventh take was technically perfect but it didn't have that devilish happiness I was looking for.”

“Barry took four more takes until he finally hit that wicked joie de vivre. that we see in the movie,” Emerald Fennell recalled in an interview with EW. And you, are you more into Barbie or Saltburn dances?