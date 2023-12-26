With Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson leading the cast, the new season 1 of Doctor Who starts on BBC and Disney+ in spring 2024.

The new stage of Doctor Who has officially started yesterday, December 25, with The Church of Ruby Road, the Christmas special that is listed as episode 0 of the reboot carried out by Russell T. Davies and which serves as a starting point for all those viewers who want to get started with this long-running serie on Disney+.

In this special episode we are introduced to Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), the young woman who becomes the new companion of the Doctor, whose fifteenth version is played by the star of Sex Education Dear friend.

After this first adventure, our protagonists are already warming up in the TARDIS to set off in search of new challenges through time and space.

In addition to the first teaser, BBC has shared a new official image of Doctor Who season 1 with Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson aboard the TARDIS. You can take a look below.

BBC

What can we expect from Doctor Who in its new season

Own Russell T. Davies He has already announced that this reboot is going to focus more on the new than the old in terms of enemy appearances.

Although he has not specified whether we will have classic enemies in this first season, he has confirmed that The Daleks are going to take a break in this batch of episodessince they have been used a lot in previous seasons.

But although we are going to have many new things too there will be room for previously seen characterssuch as UNIT director Kate Stewart or Rose Noble, Donna's daughter who caused a stir among some viewers who did not welcome Doctor Who including a trans character when, curiously, it has been an inclusive series since practically always.

Although his appearance was not particularly revealing in the series' 60th anniversary special (since it was his mother Donna who monopolized all the attention), it seems that in this new season we will see Rose a little more frequently, something that the vast majority of fans will undoubtedly appreciate.

The new season 1 of Doctor Who premieres in the Disney+ catalog in spring 2024, where May is pointed out as a possible launch month. Do you feel like continuing the adventures of Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson aboard the TARDIS?