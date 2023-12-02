Nintendo has literally become gold thanks to Nintendo Switch during these 7 years. It’s not that we say it, it’s that it is demonstrated with official statistics. Which in this case have been shared thanks to the details revealed by Derek Strickland of TweakTown.

Statistics regarding the barriers that has surpassed Nintendo in revenue and number of console sales. A huge amount of economic benefits that has allowed the Big N to emerge as one of the main players in the current video game industry.

And two barriers have been overcome. The first of them, that of the 132 million consoles sold, and more than 1 billion games sold in total since 2017, the year in which the Nintendo Switch was released. If this seems incredible to you, stay and see how much has been deposited.

The astronomical and dizzying figure that the results of the report have given us as of September 2023, are 73.9 billion dollars. In a total of 8 fiscal years, this has been the amount of what the console has provided in direct benefit to the company (via 3DJuegos).

Economic performance graph on Big N platforms

Furthermore, thanks to Derek Strickland’s graph, we have been able to get a direct idea of ​​what the economic performance of Nintendo Switch and other company platformssince 2017. Let’s take a look:

We can extract from all this that the company has become gold thanks to Nintendo Switch which continues to bring many successes. In addition, other consoles such as the Wii and Nintendo 3DS have continued to contribute their bit to the coffers of the Big N.

Will you be able to Nintendo Switch outsell the famous Nintendo DS? For the moment we will have to wait in case in the future, the sales figures for the current Nintendo console will once again break records and continue expanding the company’s legacy.

