Today we have more Pokémon GO news. It seems that Niantic has recently confirmed news and here we bring you all the details.

In this case, we can confirm news about the distance walked by players of the company's apps. This has been greatly reduced in 2023:

2023: 5 billion km (-30.6%) 2022: 7.2 billion km (+3.9%) 2021: 6.93 billion km (-14.4%) 2020: 8.1 billion km

As you see, it seems that there was a significant decrease in the distance walked by players of Niantic games in 2023 compared to previous years. Although 2022 had seen a slight increase and 2021 saw a drop, the 30.6% decline in 2023 is notable.

There could be several factors behind this reduction, such as changes in the style of Pokémon GO, updates to the applications or even external circumstances that limited people's mobility. It would be interesting to know more details or analysis about this change to better understand what is causing it and how it could affect the gaming experience in the future, but for now there is no more information.

